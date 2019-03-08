9 cafés to visit in Norwich following Britannia Café's closure

Following the closure of the popular Britannia Café at Norwich Prison, here are nine other cafés you can visit in Norwich.

Aroma

5 Upper King Street, Norwich NR3 1RB

Monday - Thursday 7.30am - 5pm, Friday and Saturday 7.30am - 12am

Café by day and by night, Aroma is situated in the heart of Tombland, it is made for on the go coffee and cake, or staying in the lounge upstairs. Aroma was founded by Thomas and Mercedes Hood and their friends Will How and Teal Barnes. You can always find a local musician singing a song to you while your coffee is being made. Aroma serves all types of coffee, cocktails cakes and pastries.

That Café

27 St Augustine's Street, Norwich, NR3 3BY

Tuesday - Friday 7.30am - 3.30pm Saturday 7.30am - 4pm Sunday 9am -3pm

Situated just off Anglia Square, That Café is a bit of a hidden gem in Norwich. It serves 549 different brownie combinations that include 157 vegan and vegetarian options as well as CBD (cannabidiol) oil infused brownies. Breakfast is available, which range in sizes, and there are vegan options too.

Alchemista Coffee Co

4 St Gregory's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1ER

Monday - Saturday 8.30am - 5pm, Sundays 10am - 4pm

Alchemista is one of the top rated cafés in Norwich on Trip Adviser and has won the certificate of excellence 2019. Its staff are called 'Artisanal Alchemists' which gives the place more of an edge than the normal barista. The café is seen to be great value for money as the menu prices range from £2 to £5.

Pono Superfood Bar

15 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JL

Monday - Friday 8.30am - 4pm, Saturdays 9am - 4pm

Pono is the Hawaiian saying for 'peace, harmony and balance' and that is what Georgia Lewis and Ashley Lingford bring to this superfood bar. The menu is 90pc vegan and comes along with a completely Instagramable background to take a snap of your colourful poke bowl. Its success has been apparent through the use of social media platforms as well as Norwich bloggers such as Helen Anderson mentioning them in her YouTube vlogs. As well as Hawaiian traditional dishes they serve salad bowls, smoothie bowls and toast.

No33 Café

33 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP

Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 5pm, Sunday 9.30am -4pm

No33 Café resides just past Jarrolds on Exchange Street, right next to Cote Brassiere. Starting in 2006, the independent family business has expanded from one building to taking up the space next door to them in 2018. From full English's to eggs Benedict and pancakes there is a lot on offer, even vegan and vegetarian options. There is take away menu too.

Biddy's Tea Room and Kitchen

15 -15A Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, nr2 1EL

Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm (Tuesday reopen 6.30pm - 9.30pm)

Saturday - Sunday 10am - 5pm

Biddy's Tea Room is a family friendly, Victorian, mad hatter inspired tea room.

Known notably for its afternoon tea, it has a plethora of cakes and treats on offer; the staff bake up to 20 different products a day in its own bakery. Biddy, herself, is a white patched Terrier and belongs to the tea rooms owner, Charlie Buchan.

Storm in a Teacup

2 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR2 1HN

Tuesday - Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 9pm - 5pm

Hidden down a cobbled lane, near Tombland, nests Storm in a Teacup. They have an array of flavoured teas fresh cakes as well as filling you up with an English breakfast. The wooden chair and grey wall interior gives it that rustic element. It is rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

The Tea House

5 Wrights Court Elm Hill, Norwich NR3 1HQ

Monday - Friday 10am - 4.30pm, Saturday 9.30am - 5pm

Situated in the cathedral quarter of Norwich, The Tea House is tucked away in a courtyard on Elm Hill. It is peaceful and quiet as it is so remote to the rest of the busy city centre. It has an endless list of teas to choose from which include black, green and herbal teas. This café also has a range of snacks, sandwiches, toasties and jacket potatoes.

Logans

5 Swan Lane, Norwich NR2 1HZ

Monday - Saturday 8am - 5pm

Sitting opposite Turtle Bay on the lanes in Norwich, Logans presents a range of sandwiches and is one of the oldest sandwich shops in the city. As well as sandwiches Logans offers homemade cakes, snacks and scones.