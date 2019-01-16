9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club Archant

From the launch of a new dodgeball club to a Dolly Parton tribute show, make sure to head out to one of these exciting events after working 9 to 5.

Winter Wildlife Weekend at Norwich Castle Credit: Denise Bradley Winter Wildlife Weekend at Norwich Castle Credit: Denise Bradley

What: Winter Wildlife Weekend

Where: Norwich Castle

When: January 19 to 20, Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm/Sunday 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Cost: £2 adults, children free

Discover wintry wildlife magic and celebrate the Norfolk countryside and the museum’s Natural History Collection.

Meet members of the RSPB, Norfolk & Suffolk Wildlife Trusts, the Hawk & Owl Trust, Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, Hodmedods Hedgehog Support, The Broads Authority, Friends of Horsey Seals. With talks, demonstrations, crafts, activities, and face-painting.

What: Respect to Aretha

The Voice UK contestant Letita George will star in Respect to Aretha Credit: Sweeney Entertainments The Voice UK contestant Letita George will star in Respect to Aretha Credit: Sweeney Entertainments

Where: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW

When: January 18, 7.30pm

Cost: £13

If a night of powerhouse vocals in tribute to the queen of soul is what you want, then baby you’ve got it as Respect to Aretha comes to King’s Lynn. Respect to Aretha is a new concert show that celebrates the extraordinary career of Aretha Franklin, featuring all her biggest hits including Respect, A Natural Woman and I Say a Little Prayer.

The show will be lead by Letitia George, who starred on series four of The Voice and she will be joined by a seven-piece band.

The show will also be in the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 15.

What: An Evening with Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell - The Rags to Rhinestones Story

Where: The Seagull Theatre, Lowestoft

Luke Bullen - one of the 3 Drummers Credit: Matthew Becker Luke Bullen - one of the 3 Drummers Credit: Matthew Becker

When: January 26, 7.30pm

Cost: £12.50, www.theseagull.co.uk, 01502 589726

The Rags to Rhinestones Story is a smash hit tribute concert production that continues to sell-out theatres across the UK.

This foot stomping, interactive show combines stunning sequined Dolly costumes, classic hit songs, sensational duets, Dolly’s epic Glastonbury concert performance and Glen’s spectacular guitar playing.

It is raising money for the Autism Unseen Tall Ships Challenge, where six groups of autistic youngsters accompanied by team buddies will crew and race around the UK in a 70 foot Challenger racing yacht.

What: Microscopic by Bishy Contemporary Lace Group

Where: Norfolk Wildlife Trust Gallery, Cley, NR25 7SA

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Norfolk Symphony Orchestra

When: Until February 5, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

All works include lace but also use other materials such as wire, metal, acetate and bones.

The work reflects microscopic sea life, cell structure and the nature and landscape around the North Norfolk Coast based on the group’s own personal histories and interests.

What: 3 Drummers short film

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: January 23, 6.30pm

Cost: Adult £6, concessions (12-18/over 65s) £3, under 12’s free

Steve Barney, Luke Bullen and Nathan Curran present short film 3 Drummers wihich is the imporable but true story of three Norfolk drums who grew up in Spixworth, Sprowston and Salhouse respectively and all went on to tour the world with their drum kits.

Between them they have performed with acts including Elton John, Annie Lennox, Joe Strummer, Lily Allen and Basement Jaxx.

What: Dodgeball open session

Where: Hall 1, Sportspark, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: January 24, 7pm to 9.40pm

Cost: £3, all welcome

The new year is the perfect chance to try a new sport as the Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club launches in the city.

Dodgeball is one of the fastest growing community sports in the UK and the new team is looking to compete in tournaments across the country.

The main objective in dodgeball is to eliminate all members of the opposing team by throwing the ball at them.

You can just turn up at the event but 16-18 year olds are advised to email nighthawksdodgeball@gmail.com to fill in a form.

What: Being Governed By Economics - Philosophy Public Lecture Series

Where: Thomas Paine Study Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: January 22, 6.15pm to 8pm (doors 6pm)

Cost: Free, all welcome

The Being Governed Philosophy Public Lecture Series kicks off with Professor Robert Sugden at UEA in conversation with Dr Alex Douglas from St Andrews, followed by a drinks reception.

This will be followed with Being Governed by rules for belief on February 5, by nature on February 18, by social science on March 5 and by populist logic on March 19.

The lectures will explore how we are being governed today beyond the government and will explore social and natural forces that give us rules and frameworks as well as limiting what we can do.

What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra

Where: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW

When: January 20, 3.30pm

Cost: £8-£16, 100 free tickets for young concert-goers

Shake of the New Year blues with the first Norfolk Symphony Orchestra concert of 2019, conducted by music director Phillip Hesketh.

n this programme, the orchestra will play quintessentially English music by three composers, each from a different generation: Elgar, Vaughan Williams and Malcolm Arnold.

What: Embrace screening

Where: Norwich High School for Girls

When: January 17, 6pm

Cost: £10 adults, £8 children aged 14 and under, www.simonegilbert.com/wordpress/embrace-movie-at-nhs

A special screening of the acclaimed documentary celebrating body positivity with tea and cake, a goodie bag for all attendees and the opportunity to discuss the film with a panel of professional practitioners who specialise in the physical and mental health of women and girls.

Embrace is Taryn Brumfitt’s story and how she went from a body loather to a body lover - from being devastated by her perceived ugliness to proudly posing nude for the whole world to see.