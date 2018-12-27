Video

Seven cheap and free things to do between Christmas and New Year in Norfolk

Sprinting into the sea at Sheringham New Year's Day dip Credit: Karen Bethell Archant

You’ve eaten enough food to go into hibernation and your brain hurts from playing so much Scrabble, so it is time to leave the house and head to one of these exciting events.

What: Beyond the Barricade

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: January 2, 7.30pm

Cost: £10-£24.50

A celebration of some of the West End’s biggest hits starts its twentieth year in style with a show at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Beyond The Barricade showcases some of the biggest shows from theatreland performed by some of the stars who appeared in those productions ending with its traditional and much-loved finale featuring magical moments from Les Misérables.

What: New Year’s Day dip

Where: Tank Beach, Sheringham

When: January 1. 10.15am to 11.15am

Cost: Free, collection on the day for Sheringham RNLI

Plunge into the New Year as the annual swim returns in aid of the RNLI and there will be mulled wine and cider for dippers at The Crown pub.

Fancy dress is encouraged and there will also be a £30 Crown Inn voucher for the best dressed.

All dippers must complete a waiver form, preferably in advance, and bring the printed form with them for registration which you can pick up from The Crown, The Lobster and the RNLI shop.

What: New Year’s Day Fireworks

Where: Cromer Pier

When: January 1, from 3pm

Cost: Free, donations welcome

All eyes will be on the skies above Cromer Pier as the annual New Year’s Day fireworks display celebrates its 20th anniversary with more than 3,000 fireworks shot up into the sky at 5pm.

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War there will also be a red glittering firework leaf sequence before the main display followed by a short moment of silence.

Before the event there will also be a fun run along Cromer Promenade at 3pm, organised by North Norfolk Beach runners, with registration from the pier forecourt at 2.30pm and a torchlight procession at 4.30pm from Cromer church.

Since 2000, the event has given out grants totalling £55,815 to local charities and good causes.

What: James and the Giant Peach

Where: Maddermarket Theatre, St Johns Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR

When: Until December 31

Cost: £15/£10, family ticket £42

James lives with Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker, the most revolting Aunts in England and they make him work and never let him play with other children. Then one day he meets a mystical old man who gives him a bag that contains the strongest magic the world has ever known.

When James accidentally spills the bag near an old peach tree, the most incredible things start to happen.

This is an amateur production and is suitable for ages 4+

What: Journey to Oz

Where: Hunstanton Town Hall

When: December 27 to 30, 2pm and 7pm, 2pm only on December 30

Cost: Adult £9, child under 12 £7, family £28

This year’s festive treat is the Journey of Oz and sees Dorothy travel to the mystical land of Oz where she encounters many dangers in an attempt to save the farm belonging to her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry from the heartless developers led by Miss West.

Dorothy is accompanied by her cousin Jack, portrayed by returning audience favourite Liz Bishopp, and and meets the scarecrow, tin man and lion as she ventures through Oz to the Emerald City.

Tickets are available from the Tourist Information Centre, Toymaster, The Green, and The Copper Kettle in the High Street.

What: Norwich Ice Rink

Where: Castle Mall Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3PY

When: Until January 6 10am to 9pm, closed New Year’s Day

Cost: Adult £12.50, child £8.50, additional charge for online booking

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, returns for 2018 in Castle Mall Gardens and is bigger than ever before.

Sessions are booked in 45 minute slots and the price includes skate hire and penguin and polar bear skate aids are also available to hire.

The rink will be open daily until January 6 and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

What: Stock Car Racing

Where: Yarmouth Stadium, NR30 5TE

When: December 30, 1pm

Cost: Adult £16, concessions £12, 5-15 years £7, children under four go free

Come and enjoy the thrill of motor racing at Great Yarmouth Stadium, in conjunction with Spedeworth International Motor Racing.

Featuring at the event will be Back to Basics Bangers Santa’s Banger Bash, National Banger’s micro madness four-a-side teams, Superstox and Lighting Rods.