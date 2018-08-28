12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich

From Christmas concerts and services to a festive fayre, there are lots of different ways to enjoy the most magical time of the year at Norwich Cathedral.

Christmas at Norwich Cathedral

The festivities will begin on Friday November 30 with a special open evening full of festive spirit for all the family and there are lots more events to enjoy throughout December.

Here are 12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral to look forward to.

1. Cathedral Open Evening

Friday November 30, 6.30pm to 9pm including a 7pm blessing of the outdoor crib

Celebrate the beginning of Advent with an evening full of festive events.

There will be a short service featuring farm animals to bless the outdoor crib, carols with the Cathedral Choir, the opportunity to walk through a candlelit labyrinth, guided tours, Christmas stalls, and children’s activities.

Christmas at Norwich Cathedral

Free entry.

2. Tree of Remembrance

Friday November 30 until Saturday January 5

Remember a loved one by hanging a star on our Tree of Remembrance next to the outdoor crib outside the Hostry.

Donations will go to homeless charity Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney.

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir concert

3. Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Saturday December 1, 10am-6pm

Norwich Cathedral has joined forces with Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association for a Christmas fayre full of festive food and drink, great gift ideas, vintage fairground rides and more.

Free entry.

4. Candlelit Advent Procession

Sunday December 2, 6pm

Enjoy carols, readings and processions by candlelight in this Advent service.

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral choir concert

5. Christingle

Saturday December 8, 3.30pm

Bring the whole family for this traditional service with lots of candles and oranges! The service is in support of The Children’s Society and its work helping vulnerable young people.

6. Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir

Friday December 14, 7.30pm

Norwich Cathedral Open Evening

Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for a celebration of Christmas music both sacred and secular with carols for choir and audience.

Tickets £12-£20.

7. Messiah by Candlelight

Saturday December 22, 7.30pm

Norwich Cathedral Chamber Choir is joined by Norwich Baroque and soloists for their annual performance of Handel’s much-loved oratorio.

Tickets £14-£26.

8. Christmas Procession with Carols

Sunday December 23, 6pm, and Christmas Eve, 3.30pm

Enjoy the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choirs move in procession through the whole Cathedral.

9. Crib Service

Christmas Eve, 12 noon

Bring the children along for lots of fun as the Nativity story is brought to life! At this informal service children of all ages are invited to dress as a character from the Nativity story.

10. Midnight Mass

Christmas Eve, 11.15pm

Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus in this traditional service that welcomes in Christmas Day. Please make sure you arrive early.

11. Family Eucharist of Christmas Day

Christmas Day, 10.30am

All are invited to celebrate Christmas Day and the birth of Jesus in this morning service.

12. Festal Evensong, Procession and Carols

Christmas Day, 3.30pm

Enjoy a traditional Evensong with carols on Christmas Day afternoon.

To book for events at Norwich Cathedral visit the website or call 01603 630000.