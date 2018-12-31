Search

12 exciting family events at Norfolk museums in January

31 December, 2018 - 14:19
Vikings at Norwich Castle Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Vikings at Norwich Castle Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Archant

Christmas may be over but there are still plenty of events taking place at museums across Norfolk to keep the whole family busy in January.

Time and Tide Museum circus exhibition Credit: Norfolk Museums ServiceTime and Tide Museum circus exhibition Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

NORWICH CASTLE MUSEUM AND ART GALLERY

Knight’s Club

January 12, 19 and 26, February 2, 9 and 16, 10am to 12.30pm

Child £60 for six week course

Become a trainee Knight with our course for children age 8-11! Explore medieval combat, battle tactics, chivalry and sportsmanship for a unique and action packed experience. Booking essential, telephone 01603 495897 / 493625.

Armistice: Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk

Until January 6

Lynn Museum Egyptian morning Credit: Norfolk Museums ServiceLynn Museum Egyptian morning Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Included in admission

Exhibition showing the impact of the First World War on the county, alongside the stories of the people whose lives were transformed by it.

Diverse objects on display include fine art and textiles as well as locally manufactured goods, posters, photographs and interactive displays.

A series of finely crafted artworks by Paddy Hartley focus on the subject of memorialisation; called Papaver Rhoeas, these unique poppies will gradually change throughout the exhibition.

The Medieval Castle Keep

January 3 to April 30

Weekdays in term time at 12pm and every Saturday, 12pm/2pm

Included in admission

Circus poster for Time and Tide events Credit: Norfolk Museums ServiceCircus poster for Time and Tide events Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Let us introduce you to our fascinating Medieval Castle Keep - one of Europe’s most important 12th century buildings in the heart of Norwich. Suitable for adults and older children.

Visible Women

Extended until April 2019

Included in admission: adult £9.50, concession £9, child (4-18) £8.10

A showcase of work by women artists from both the modern and contemporary collections.

Works in a variety of media by artists such as Barbara Hepworth, Jo Spence and Penny Slinger are on display, plus the launch of new work by a female contemporary artist supported by the Valeria Napoleone XX Contemporary Art Scheme.

Shirehall Courtroom

January 26, 1pm

Vikings are coming to Norwich Castle Credit: Anthony Chappel-RossVikings are coming to Norwich Castle Credit: Anthony Chappel-Ross

Included in admission

Explore the historic 19th century courtroom and hear tales of Norwich Castle’s life as a county gaol.

Winter Wildlife Weekend

January 19 to 20, Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm/Sunday 1.30pm to 3.30pm

£2 adults, children free

Discover wintry wildlife magic and celebrate the Norfolk countryside and the museum’s Natural History Collection. Meet members of the RSPB, Norfolk & Suffolk Wildlife Trusts, the Hawk & Owl Trust, Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, Hodmedods Hedgehog Support, The Broads Authority, Friends of Horsey Seals. With talks, demonstrations, crafts, activities, and face-painting.

ANCIENT HOUSE, MUSEUM OF THETFORD LIFE

Mini Museum Club Snowflakes and Icicles

January 31, 10.30am to 11.30am

50p per child, accompanying adults free

Join us for special activities for under 5s. Sing songs, hear stories and explore the museum, then make frosty leaves, drippy icicles and snowmen to take home.

LYNN MUSEUM

Animal ABC

Continuing Exhibition, 10am to 5pm

Free

From Ammonite to Zebra! This family friendly exhibition looks at the breadth of variety of the Lynn Museum collection with a focus on the animal kingdom.

Hello Horace Trail

Until January 5, 10am to 5pm

Free

Try your hand at our museum trail to win a small prize.

Egyptians Coffee Morning

January 30, 10.30am to 12pm

£1

Learn about ancient Egyptian culture and get crafty with papyrus - all accompanied with coffee and cake.

TIME AND TIDE MUSEUM

Circus! Show of Shows: Celebrating 250 Years of Circus

Until March 3

Adult £5.95, concessions £5.65, child (4-18) £5

Discover the history of the Circus, from its origins in the Ancient Greek hippodromes through to Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome of modern day.

Find out about daring feats and discover local performers who hit the big time.

Part of a nationwide museums partnership with Sheffield Museums Trust and Tyne and Wear Museums, supported by the National Fairground and Circus Archive in Sheffield and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Show Must Go On! Trail

Until March 3

Adult £5.95, concessions £5.65, child (4-18) £5

Travel the history of British circus with some of its most famous characters. Find them all to create the greatest show on Earth!

Head to www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk for all upcoming events at museums in Norfolk.

