11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images Archant

From a Christmas market to panto, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days in Norfolk - oh yes there is!

What: Aladdin

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: December 12 to January 13

Cost: £10-£26

Hop on the magic carpet as you are transported to a whole new world as Aladdin opens at Norwich Theatre Royal. Steven Roberts (Hollyoaks, The History Boys) takes on the title role aiming to outwit the evil Abanazar, played by Emmerdale and Casualty star Rik Makarem, and the show also stars Milkshake presenter Kiera Nicole-Brennan and Theatre Royal panto favourite Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey.

What: Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

The Wonder is coming to the SOUL church in Norwich this weekend The Wonder is coming to the SOUL church in Norwich this weekend

Where: The Forum, Norwich,

When: December 7 to December 23, 10am-6.30pm Monday, 10am-8pm Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6.30pm Sunday

Cost: Free

Raise a glass of mulled wine in the air as a traditional Christmas market is coming to Norwich this December.

There will be over 30 stalls at the market selling gifts and festive food including hot ginger bread, roasted chesnuts and grilled sausages and it will also feature a winter garden and tavern.

Entry is free and whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings.

What: Hemsby Antiques and Collectors Fair

A Christmas Carol is coming to Biddy's Tea Room Credit: The Keeper's Daughter A Christmas Carol is coming to Biddy's Tea Room Credit: The Keeper's Daughter

Where: Hemsby Village Hall and Social Club, Waters Lane, NR29 4NH

When: December 9, 8am to 3.30pm

Cost: Free

A popular fair offering a wide array of items with an eclectic mix of china and pottery, jewellery, silver and gold, glassware, paintings and furniture. There will also be a vintage cafe offering sandwiches, hot and cold drinks and homemade cakes and the fair supports PACT Animal Sanctuary. Admission and parking is free at the event.

What: Winter Market

Where: Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AN

When: December 8, 10am to 5pm, December 9 11am to 4pm

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas Service Credit: James Bass The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas Service Credit: James Bass

Cost: Free

A festive Christmas market with lots of gift buying opportunities with 50 stalls selling arts and crafts, plants and decorations and there will also be festive food and drink, live music, a charity book and bauble stall and a tombola. Norfolk’s Pavilion Quintet will be playing carols at the front of the building on the Saturday, while a fairground organ will be playing carols at the back of the building on the Sunday.

What: The Wonder Christmas Production

Where: Soul Church, Mason Road, Norwich, NR6 6RF

When: December 8 10am/12.30pm/3pm/5.30pm, December 9 10am/12.30pm/3pm/5.30pm/8pm

Cost: Free

The Soul Church annual Christmas production is back for another year and is bigger and brighter than ever. Packed full of singing, dancing, and special appearances from Disney Characters and this year also features songs from The Greatest Showman. The event is completely free so make sure to arrive early to get a good seat.

Michael Sheehy - De-Lovely will be one of the works on display at the Affordable Art Show in Diss Corn Hall Credit: Michael Sheehy Michael Sheehy - De-Lovely will be one of the works on display at the Affordable Art Show in Diss Corn Hall Credit: Michael Sheehy

What: A Christmas Carol

Where: Biddy’s Tea Room, 15 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

When: December 10 to 23

Cost: £10 adults, £7.50 under 14s

This December, vintage tea room Biddy’s is partnering with The Keeper’s Daughter Theatre Company to present Charles Dickens’ classic festive ghost story A Christmas Carol. The company are a Norfolk-based professional company who have toured the classic festive story across the region. There will also be performances at Biddy’s in Aylsham, located in the Market Place, on December 16 and 23.

What: Carols for Christmas service

Where: St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich NR2 1QZ

When: December 11, doors open 6pm and service begins at 7pm

Cost: £5

The stunning medieval church will serve as the perfect backdrop for the service, which will be filled with Christmas cheer to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Proceeds from the service will go towards Norwich-based charity The Hamlet Centre, which provides recreational, educational and social opportunities for children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs.

Seating on a first-come first-served basis and tickets are available from reception at the EDP office at Prospect House (Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE) on the EDP website or by calling 01603 772174 (a fee of £1 will be charged for postage).

What: Affordable Art Show

Where: Diss Corn Hall, 10 St Nicholas Street, IP22 4LB

When: December 9 to January 12

Cost: Free

Artwork will range from prints and paintings to ceramics and multi-media pieces. All art will be available to purchase for a maximum price of £250, with many available for less and as little as £25. The opening also coincides with the St Nicholas Winter Fayre in the Heritage Triangle on Sunday from 11am to 4pm so grab a warm drink and explore the show.

What: Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra American Night

Where; St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: December 8, 7.30pm

Cost: £7-£17

The second concert of the NPO season at St Andrew’s Hall, conducted by Matthew Andrews, is an American Night, full of the fizz and vibrant colours of 20th century America with the sounds of Gershwin, Bernstein, Copland and Barber. They will be joined by soloist Martin Roscoe who is one of Britain’s leading concert pianists.

What: Big Band Gala Swing Night

Where: Downham Market Town Hall, PE38 9HS

When: December 8, 7.30pm

Cost: Table seats with wine, standard seats £10 to £12

Fans of big band swing, jazz and dance are in for a treat at the Big Band Christmas Swing Gala Night, with the chance to relive the heady atmosphere of the floor shows of the 1930s and 40s, featuring the Baybylon Vintage Jazz Orchestra and Downham Market Swing Orchestra. There will be a dance floor with glitter ball prizes floor for those wishing to show off their Strictly moves with optional 40s fancy dress. There will also be a raffle supporting the Cerebra charity for children with brain conditions. You can purchase tickets from John Durrant Arts on 01366 384544 and Mackies Cards Stationary in the High Street.

What: True Stories Live Christmas Special

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

When: December 9, doors open 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start

Cost: Pay what you can

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar and writer and actress Helen Linehan, writer of BBC sitcome Motherland, will join a line-up of people telling their personal anecdotal stories.

True Stories Live is the convivial Norwich Arts Centre evening that has grown over the past two years to become a regular sell-out success.

It is a lively, moving and unpredictable event with stories on a changing monthly theme that can be everything from heart-warming to revealing, from funny to shocking to sad.