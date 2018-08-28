10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly Archant

Make sure you have a blooming marvellous 2019 by exploring one of these beautiful gardens across Norfolk.

The Plantation Gardens, Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley The Plantation Gardens, Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley

From Norwich’s secret Plantation Garden to Sheringham Park, there are plenty of places to visit with the whole family.

The Plantation Garden

Where: 4 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB

When: 9am to 6pm daily

Cost: Adults £2, accompanied under 16s free

A hidden haven located next to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, look for the brown sign, with a towering water feature and woodland paths scaling the gardens.

You are welcome to bring our own refreshments into the garden and there are also events throughout the year including outdoor cinema, live music and afternoon teas.

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens Credit: James Bass Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens Credit: James Bass

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens

Where: Filby Road, Thrigby, NR29 3DR

When: 10am to 5pm daily

Cost: £14.50 adults, £10.50 child (4 to 14)

Set in the landscaped grounds of Thrigby Hall, meet a special collection of rare animals including endangered tigers, giant crocodiles and noisy gibbons.

Perfect for a family day out, you can get up close to the animals with a unique network of raised walkways.

Don’t forget to visit the play area, including a 3D adventure maze, and Cockatoo Cafe for bite to eat whilst you’re there.

Gooderstone Water Gardens Credit: Ant Elsey Gooderstone Water Gardens Credit: Ant Elsey

East Ruston Old Vicarage Gardens

Where: Vicarage Road, East Ruston, NR12 9HN

When: Opens March 2, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 5.30pm

Cost: £9.50 adults, £1 children (3 to 14 years)

A garden created from scratch which boasts a stunning courtyard entrance, designed to look like a roundabout, Mediterranean Garden with a series of red brick terraces and a winter garden with white, cream and red plants.

Make sure to visit the tea garden for a light lunch and there is also a nursery with rare plants for sale.

Natural Surroundings

Primula walk at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Gardens Primula walk at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Gardens

Where: Bayfield Park, Holt, NR25 7JN

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

A small plant shop based in north Norfolk offering a special combination of wildlife-friendly gardens and grounds, cafe, shop and plant sales.

Owners Anne and Simon Harrop are usually on site and happy to offer help and advice.

Gooderstone Water Gardens and Nature Trails

Where: The Street, Gooderstone, King’s Lynn, PE33 9BP

Taz Ali at Norfolk Lavender during the summer at Heacham Credit: Ian Burt Taz Ali at Norfolk Lavender during the summer at Heacham Credit: Ian Burt

When: 10am to 5.30pm daily

Cost: Adult £6.75, senior £6.25, child (0-16) free

An enchanting attraction for all garden lovers and photographers, providing the perfect space to unwind.

The gardens boast six acres of garden including four ponds, 13 bridges, Kingfisher hide, tea room and plant sale.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

Where: School Road, South Walsham, Norwich, NR13 6DZ

When: 10am to 4pm daily until February 28th (winter season)

Cost: Adult £6.85, concessions £6.60, children (5-16) £3.95

Explore 130 acres of cultivated, wild and natural plantings which is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and regular talks are also held there.

There is also four miles of woodland pathways to explore and it is home to over 95 species of birds, with many only found in the Broads.

Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens

Where: Low Road, Bressingham, IP22 2AA

When: From March 29, 10.30am to 5pm daily, 11am to 4pm February half term (check website for event details)

Cost: Adults from £8.99, concessions 65+ £8.49, child (3-16) £5.99

The unique Bressingham Gardens cover nearly 20 acres with four linking gardens and 8,000 species.

It is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the scenery and make sure to take a ride on one of the four railways at Bressingham whilst you’re there.

Priory Maze and Gardens

Where: Cromer Road, Sheringham, NR26 8SF

When: From January 9, daily 10am to 4pm

Cost: £5.50 adult, seniors £5, child (3-16) £3 The design and size of the maze, which can be found on the A149 coast road between Sheringham and West Runton, is based on the ruins of the neighbouring Beeston Priory.

While away the hours in the natural gardens of woodland, water and meadows which is also a home for numerous birds, insects and mammals.

What: Norfolk Lavender

Where: Caley Mill, Lynn Road, Heacham, PE31 7JE

When: 9am to 5pm, until end of February (winter season)

Cost: Free

Although the stunning lavender field won’t be in full bloom until early June, the attraction is still popular throughout the year for its restaurant and plant centre.

Whilst entry to Norfolk Lavender is free, tours also run throughout the summer months for a small fee.

What: Sheringham Park

Where: Wood Farm, Upper Sheringham, Nr26 8TL

When: Daily dawn to dusk

Cost: Free

No list on the beautiful gardens of Norfolk would be complete without stunning Sheringham Park which is run by the National Trust and open all year round.

Make sure to look out for deer as you stroll through the woods and don’t forget to head up the viewing tower for picture perfect views of the garden which are spectacular in summer.