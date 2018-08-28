Win Top 10 Toys from Langleys and Aladdin tickets from Norwich Theatre Royal!

Video

Langleys top Christmas toys for 2018 with Kiera-Nicole Brennan. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

Christmas is just around the corner and we’ve got a stack of fantastic goodies to give away in our annual Langleys Toys and Norwich Theatre Royal competition. Win the top 10 toys for 2018 and tickets to this year’s pantomime, Aladdin, and light up the faces of the little ones in your life.

He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, he’s going to find out who’s naughty or nice…Santa Claus is coming to town.

For those hoping to lighten the load of the Christmas shopping basket, we have teamed up with Langleys Toys in Norwich’s Royal Arcade to give you the chance to win one of 10 fantastic toys, including some of the year’s must-haves such as the Lol Surprise! Dolls, Harry Potter Lego, Hatchimals, Ty Flippables, the Strictly Come Dancing Game and the fabulous Norwich Monopoly game.

Founded by James Langley in 1883, Langleys has been part of Norwich life for well over a century. And although toys come in and out of fashion over the decades, the old favourites are still on sale – pocket money marbles, dot-to-dot books, magnets, stickers, bouncy balls: the shop is heaven for the under-sevens and their older siblings in addition to stocking a large model section for older customers who are young at heart.

Chris Goulding from Royal Arcade-based Langleys said that Harry Potter Lego was selling well in Norfolk this Christmas and that Lol Surprise! Dolls were still flying off the shelves: “The Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Lego set has been difficult to get hold of and it’s a must-have this Christmas along with any of the other Harry Potter Lego sets,” he said, “and the Strictly Come Dancing game is really popular, too. People love the fact they can play along!”

In addition to a whole host of toys – showcased here by Aladdin’s Genie, Milkshake star Kiera-Nicole Brennan – we also have five sets of family tickets (two children and two adults) up for grabs. You will go to the ball with tickets to the pantomime on December 13. Oh yes you will…

“My normal Christmas involves seeing my younger siblings who are four and 14 opening their presents, then Mum makes a big breakfast of scrambled eggs, salmon and Champagne and then we watch Christmas movies before going to my Dad’s for dinner and then my Nan’s for another dinner!” said Kiera-Nicole. “It’s a two-dinner day! This year, they’ll be coming to Norwich to spend Christmas here. I can’t wait!”

Langleys Top Ten Toys for 2018

1) Norwich Monopoly (exclusive to Langleys), £34.99: Buy up chunks of Norwich city centre to become a local property magnate…at least on paper! There are just 1,000 copies of this game which have been produced by Langleys to celebrate their 135 years of continuous trading in the city centre.

2) Lol Surprise! Dolls, from £5.99: Standing for Little Outrageous Littles, these three-inch dolls come covered in seven layers of paper and wrapping which must be opened to reveal which doll you’ve been given. There are 45 dolls to collect.

3) Harry Potter Lego, Quidditch Match Building Set, £34.99: Play the most exhilarating wizarding sport with and join Harry, Hermione and Professor Snape at the games with this fabulous interactive set.

4) Harry Potter character doll, Hasbro, £19.99: Fans and collectors alike will love recreating their favourite scenes and imagining new ones with Harry Potter doll and his wizarding friends!

5) Hatchimals, £59.99: What will hatch from your giant egg? With lots of interactive accessories, each Hatchimal is a brand new friend to play with.

6) Motion Control Quad Copter, Revell, £36.99: This incredible drone uses your hand gestures to move, making it the easiest drone to fly, ever!

7) Strictly Come Dancing Game, £29.99: Have fun with family and friends as you compete in this exciting game inspired by the glamorous TV treasure Strictly Come Dancing. Answer trivia questions, taking challenges and performing mini dance-offs, trying to win as many votes as possible.

8) Playmobil County Horse Box, £29.99: This fantastic horse box has a sliding door and a detachable roof with space inside for two figures to sleep. Included in the set are one figure and one horse.

9) Sylvanian Families Grand Department Store, £74.99: A brilliant all-in-one set which includes a two-storey department store building with working lift and revolving door, a lookout balcony, shop floors filled with a boutique fashion set, a cosmetic beauty set, fashion showcase set and a chocolate lounge.

10) Ty Flippables, Stompy the Dinosaur Sequin Soft Toy, £14.99: This 15cm plush dinosaur hides a secret – stroke him and change the colour of the plush colour to change him into a different dinosaur altogether!

How to enter:

This is a postal-only competition. For a chance of winning these fantastic toys, simply send your name, address and a daytime telephone number to Stacia Briggs, Langleys Toy Competition, EDP features, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE. Entries must arrive before December 13, normal Archant competition rules apply, no cash alternatives available. You must be able to collect your prize from our Prospect House office during office hours.

• Langleys Toys is at 12-14 Royal Arcade in Norwich, 01603 621959, www.langleystoys.com.

It’s coming up to the Christmas again, which can only mean one thing – Norwich Theatre Royal’s pantomime is back from December 12 to January 13!

This year, it’s the classic story of Aladdin, adapted for pantomime from the epic Tales of the Arabian Nights stories which were told over 1,001 nights – the show was first performed as a pantomime in Covent Garden in 1788.

Another of the first-ever performances of Aladdin as a pantomime was in Norwich in 1810 when it appeared as “a new dramatic spectacle called Alladin”.

You and your family could be watching the brand-new version of the festive favourite at Norwich Theatre Royal this year thanks to our great competition to win five sets of four tickets.

The theatre is presenting the mystical magic-carpet ride this Christmas with a stellar cast which includes Steven Roberts (Hollyoaks, The History Boys) who takes on the title role aiming to outwit the evil Abanazar, played by Emmerdale and Casualty star Rik Makarem.

Joining them will be Channel Five Milkshake favourite Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Norfolk-based comedy entertainer Ben Langley as Wishee-Washee.

Written and directed once again by the multi-talented Mr Gauntlett, the show is set in the Far East and promises dazzling costumes, a stunning set, mischievous fun, and entertainment for all the family.

You and your family have the chance to win tickets to see it for free – we’re giving away five sets of family tickets (four tickets, children must be accompanied by an adult) to see Aladdin on Thursday 13 December at 7.30pm after a meet and greet with the cast at 6.30pm.

This is a postal competition only. For your chance to win this super prize, all you have to do is send your name, address and a daytime telephone number (essential, winners will be contacted by telephone) to Stacia Briggs, Aladdin pantomime competition, EDP features, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE. Entries must arrive before December 6, normal Archant competition rules apply, no cash alternatives or different dates available.

* For more details or to book tickets call the box office on 01603 630000 or visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk.