Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 11:05 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 22 April 2020

The memorable day a bus fell down a hole in Earlham Road in Norwich - 3rd March 1988. Photo: Adrian Judd © Archant (01603) 772434

The memorable day a bus fell down a hole in Earlham Road in Norwich - 3rd March 1988. Photo: Adrian Judd © Archant (01603) 772434

Archant

Editor David Powles on our efforts to ask you to continue to support the work we do.

SPORT / FOOTBALL JEREMY GOSS NCFC NORWICH ncfc v Bayern munich C0943 1993SPORT / FOOTBALL JEREMY GOSS NCFC NORWICH ncfc v Bayern munich C0943 1993

Since 1888, the Norwich Evening News, formerly Eastern Evening News, has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

The bombed out remains of the Clover Leaf Bar on the cornber of St Giles Street and Upper Goat Lane , April 1942 Picture: Archant LibraryThe bombed out remains of the Clover Leaf Bar on the cornber of St Giles Street and Upper Goat Lane , April 1942 Picture: Archant Library

We were there in the 1940s and 50s when the city desperately tried to recover from the devastation caused by Hitler’s raids.

We were there when Norwich City famously conquered Bayern Munich in 1993. THAT iconic Jeremy Goss photo in the Olympic Stadium was captured by our photographer and is now recognised the world over.

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont. Date: Evening News 13 April 1964.The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont. Date: Evening News 13 April 1964.

We were there in 1988 when a medieval chalk mine collapsed under Earlham Road, famously taking with it the number 26 bus.

You may also want to watch:

We were there in 1994 when the Norwich Central Library burned down, and in 2001 when The Forum rose from its ashes.

We have kept you entertained with arts and culture – no more so than when The Rolling Stones played The Gaumont Theatre in 1964. “The Stones hit town. And there were screams. And screams. And then just one long drawn-out sound which defied description,” our reviewer wrote.

And we continue to celebrate our local heroes, from the part-time runner raising thousands for their local charity to the community-minded school doing their bit for others.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

David Powles, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Baker to launch doorstep delivery of afternoon tea

Cakes by Lauren Jade owner Lauren Meachen will launch an afternoon tea delivery service from the start of May. Picture: Lauren Meachen

Norfolk experts hand-pick home teaching top tips to help parents

Summer term top tips and online actyvities are on offer to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

City midfield ace hailed by Rangers legend

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean had to get to the Premier League the hard way after early career setbacks Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

The memorable day a bus fell down a hole in Earlham Road in Norwich - 3rd March 1988. Photo: Adrian Judd © Archant (01603) 772434
Drive 24