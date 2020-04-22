We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

The memorable day a bus fell down a hole in Earlham Road in Norwich - 3rd March 1988.

Editor David Powles on our efforts to ask you to continue to support the work we do.

SPORT / FOOTBALL JEREMY GOSS NCFC NORWICH ncfc v Bayern munich 1993

Since 1888, the Norwich Evening News, formerly Eastern Evening News, has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

The bombed out remains of the Clover Leaf Bar on the cornber of St Giles Street and Upper Goat Lane , April 1942

We were there in the 1940s and 50s when the city desperately tried to recover from the devastation caused by Hitler’s raids.

We were there when Norwich City famously conquered Bayern Munich in 1993. THAT iconic Jeremy Goss photo in the Olympic Stadium was captured by our photographer and is now recognised the world over.

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont. Date: Evening News 13 April 1964.

We were there in 1988 when a medieval chalk mine collapsed under Earlham Road, famously taking with it the number 26 bus.

We were there in 1994 when the Norwich Central Library burned down, and in 2001 when The Forum rose from its ashes.

We have kept you entertained with arts and culture – no more so than when The Rolling Stones played The Gaumont Theatre in 1964. “The Stones hit town. And there were screams. And screams. And then just one long drawn-out sound which defied description,” our reviewer wrote.

And we continue to celebrate our local heroes, from the part-time runner raising thousands for their local charity to the community-minded school doing their bit for others.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

David Powles, Editor