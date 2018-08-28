From secret Santa gifts to stocking fillers – where you can find the best small gifts this Christmas

Christmas shopping can sometimes feel like a tall order, especially when you have the kids in tow and have spent hours trying to find the perfect present. But help is at hand...

For the perfect Christmas shop, what you really need is one place where you can get it all done: keep the kids entertained with festive fun, find inspiration for the perfect Christmas present and stumble across those last minute stocking fillers - not to mention the tricky secret Santa gift for that hard-to-buy-for colleague.

Castle Mall in Norwich offers all this and more, with presents for your boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, husband, teacher, son, daughter, mum and dad all under one roof, along with a cinema, restaurants, coffee-shops and plenty of games and activities to keep little ones busy in the run up to the big day.

“The Castle Mall has a wide choice for the whole family,” says marketing manager Gemma Hyde. “We have something for every type of shopper, and over the festive season we’ll be offering all the extras to make your Christmas shopping even easier.”

Here are some of our top Christmas present ideas to get your shopping started.

Stocking fillers for her

Boots offer a wide range of beauty-themed stocking fillers, from makeup palettes and hair products to the latest in luxury bathing. Pick up something scent-sational at The Perfume Shop or Fragrance Store or try New Look, Peacocks and TK Maxx for a range of stylish accessories. The Java Store, Tiger and Poundland offer lots of small Christmas present ideas and for relatives you don’t see very often, why not gift them a bag of speciality coffee from The Tea Junction? Once home, they’ll think of you every time they make a brew. A small Christmas gift can still say something big so visit F Hinds or Warren James for a selection of beautiful jewellery.

Gifts for him

Whether he’s into Hans Solo or Superman, Gifted offers a wide range of TV and film collectables, or for a real cinematic treat, why not gift him a Vue Cinema voucher? It’s the perfect stocking filler and will make a surprising date in the new year. You’ll also find plenty of clothing accessories In Back2Back Clothing or Blue Inc, or get him kitted up for life on two wheels at Cycle Republic.

Kids’ stocking fillers

The Entertainer is bursting with top brands and popular characters this Christmas, which all make great stocking fillers ideas. Also try Hawkin’s Bazaar for a weird and wonderful selection of gadgets and toys, or Claire’s, Clintons or Tiger for some cheap stocking fillers, funny stocking fillers and even some novelty ones, too.

While you might be going from shop to shop in search of the perfect Christmas presents, the kids won’t be. “At Castle Mall Norwich, little ones will be able to take a selfie with Santa, make reindeer food in our Kastle Kids club and even write and receive a letter to the man himself,” says Gemma. “Ten lucky children will also have the chance to win a breakfast with Santa – so there will be lots for them to look forward to, all in a safe and comfortable space.

“We will also be getting customers into the festive spirit with our ugly sweater competition and will be making Christmas even easier with our charity gift wrapping service – simply donate a £1 to our community charities, Open Youth Trust and Headway, and we will do the hard work for you.

“We will switch on our Christmas lights on Sunday, November 18. This year, there won’t be an entertainment stage but a parade with lots of different characters and community groups taking part. We like to do things for the community and Christmas is all about giving back, so we really want to get people into the Christmas spirit and encourage them to walk around and mingle.”

Whether you want to find your perfect secret Santa gift, pick up some stocking fillers, see a festive movie or simply indulge in the spirit of the season, there’s always a reason to visit Castle Mall this Christmas, open daily from 9am.

castlemallnorwich.co.uk