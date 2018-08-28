Search

What’s the best supermarket Christmas cake for 2018?

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 December 2018

Which supermarket made the best Christmas cake? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which supermarket made the best Christmas cake? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

We put supermarket Christmas cakes to the test.

Tesco Iced Fruit Cake (907g, £8)

With its incredibly simple Christmas tree decoration, this was the least visually effective of the cakes and looked a bit ‘cheap’ to many of our testers.

There wasn’t much marzipan and the icing fell a bit flat.

However, the cake itself was very moist indeed- one of the softest we tried. A bold orangey flavour came through, but it wasn’t incredibly exciting.

5/10

M&S Golden Snowflake Christmas Cake (serves 6, £6)

This was one of the prettier cakes, with nicely presented icing and tasteful, gold shimmering decorations. Some testers found it a tad dry but all agreed it was packed with flavour, with a bold fruity flavour and a hint of spice.

It could have done with a few more nuts for texture, but on the whole a very good cake.

7/10

Sainsbury’s Falling Leaves Iced Fruit Cake (1.3kg, £15)

The most traditionally flavoured cake, with one taster exclaiming “it’s boozy and tastes just like my mum’s which is a good thing”.

Sainsbury’s have come up trumps when it comes to producing a cake with a traditional homemade flavour with a noticeable hit of booze and a filling that was darker than many of the others, making it less sweet.

There was a bit too much icing for some – which made it difficult to cut.

8/10

STAR BUY

Aldi Exquisite Iced Christmas Cake (1.5kg, £9.99)

A wonderful all-rounder that had testers returning for more. Underneath the subtle, bronzed decoration and well-balanced coating of marzipan and icing, was a very decent cake packed with whole cherry pieces and plenty of chunks of nuts.

“It feels very premium,” one taster said.

A proper good cake this.

9/10

