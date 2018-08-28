Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

New-look sports cafe take aim at wider audience after refurb

PUBLISHED: 14:36 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 03 January 2019

Pasta dishes at the Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: SPORTSPARK

Pasta dishes at the Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: SPORTSPARK

Archant

The catering team at the UK’s biggest indoor sports venue is taking aim at a bigger slice of the dining-out pie following a £50,000 revamp.

An omlette at the Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: SPORTSPARKAn omlette at the Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: SPORTSPARK

And the newly-named Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark in Earlham has whipped up a new range of bites to cater not only for the venue’s naturally health-conscious clientele, but also for athletes wanted to treat themselves after a calorie-burning session.

Alex Sellers, catering manager, said everything on the menu was now “meticulously calorie counted” and aimed to offer something to please every taste.

Mr Sellers said: “We do homemade pizzas and pasta and we’ve got a burger called the full stack, which is a bit of a nod to weight training.

“We’ve got some really good vegetarian and vegan stuff as well, like a halloumi burger and a Sri Lankan curry with sweet potato, which is vegan.”

Alex Sellers, head of catering at the Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSONAlex Sellers, head of catering at the Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Other offerings include a low-carb breakfast where spinach stands in for hash browns, a range of jacket potatoes and a fish finger sandwich with crispy goujons inside a ‘hearty’ rustic roll.

Mr Sellers added: “We’ve got a very mixed clientele, so we have our healthy foods - the salads and proteins and pasta for after sport. There’s a lot of grab-and-go as well.

“But at the same time, we find people still love a burger.”

Mr Sellers said part of the idea of the refurb, which saw the cafe’s number of covers jump from 146 to 220, was to open it up to a wider audience.

The new-look Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: SPORTSPARKThe new-look Sportscafe at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark in Norwich. Picture: SPORTSPARK

He said: “We’ve done a lot of work from the design point-of-view, so the idea is that you can come here for a meal and sit in a really nice environment even if you’re not doing sport.

“75pc of people who come in are students, but we’d really like to make more of the community aspect of it and become more a fixture for people in the local area.”

The Sportspark is said to be the largest single-managed centre of its kind in Europe and each year welcomes 1.4 million users through its doors.

The Sportscafe is open daily from 7.30am and the kitchen serves until 9.30pm Monday-Thursday and 9pm Friday-Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists