Norwich on Instagram: A celebration of everything great about our city

Photos of Norwich taken by @Dan3dfox on Instagram Archant

On our Instagram account we have photo submissions everyday from local people that we share on our page to show what a truly fine city Norwich really is. From colourful sunsets across the market to bright sunny days showing the cathedral in all it's glory, we celebrate it all on our Norwich Evening News page which has more than 6,000 followers.



Our festive Christmas lights across the city

The historical buildings

Our colourful sunsets

The best breakfasts

Norwich Pride

The atmosphere of our summer concerts

The brightest coloured houses

The wonderful Elm Hill

A rainbow over the market

The skyline is breathtaking

The people of Norwich are pretty amazing too!

If you'd like to share your photos with us please use the hashtag #NorwichEveningNews.