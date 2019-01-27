Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich on Instagram: A celebration of everything great about our city

PUBLISHED: 14:42 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 16 January 2020

Photos of Norwich taken by @Dan3dfox on Instagram

Photos of Norwich taken by @Dan3dfox on Instagram

Archant

On our Instagram account we have photo submissions everyday from local people that we share on our page to show what a truly fine city Norwich really is. From colourful sunsets across the market to bright sunny days showing the cathedral in all it's glory, we celebrate it all on our Norwich Evening News page which has more than 6,000 followers.

Photo on Norwich Evening News InstagramPhoto on Norwich Evening News Instagram

Our festive Christmas lights across the city

The historical buildings

Our colourful sunsets

The best breakfasts

Norwich Pride

The atmosphere of our summer concerts

The brightest coloured houses

The wonderful Elm Hill

A rainbow over the market

The skyline is breathtaking

The people of Norwich are pretty amazing too!

If you'd like to share your photos with us please use the hashtag #NorwichEveningNews.

Most Read

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Most Read

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man raided home of his friends - three days after their deaths

Ashley Bindley, 25, has been jailed after raiding the home of his friends - three days after their deaths. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant

Mark Armstrong: Why running again feels like such a risk

Mark Armstrong is getting close to running again. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Man found dead in house where woman was seriously hurt named in inquest opening

Jonathan Kybird was found dead at a property in Gateley Gardens. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Breast cancer patients to benefit from new biopsy machine

A new biopsy machine has been purchased for the NNUH. Pictured: Dr Arne Juette, consultant radiologist and director of breast screening, Denise Marshall, advanced practitioner in mammography, Tina Lucie-Smith, consultant breast radiographer, Louise Cooper, advanced practitioner in mammography. Picture: NNUH

What is going wrong for Eddie Howe at Dean Court?

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists