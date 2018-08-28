Search

What’s the best supermarket mince pie to buy in 2018?

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 December 2018

Which supermarket makes the best mince pies? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which supermarket makes the best mince pies? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

We sampled a selection of mince pies from a range of supermarkets – budget to splurge. Here are our front runners.

Tesco Finest 6 All Butter Mince Pies (£2)

Well-filled and served warm with a dollop of alcohol-infused cream these could make a great dessert.

There was plenty of filling and a firm but buttery pastry but that dash of brandy promised on the packaging wasn’t noticeable. They could have been more generous with the booze.

6/10

M&S 6 All Butter Mince Pies (£2.50)

“No complaints here – great with a cup of tea,” said one tester.

Most enjoyed these pies, saying they had really buttery, crumbly pastry and a generous filling (which was at times a bit claggy).

Overall a good flavour which ticked all the boxes.

7/10

Aldi Classic Mince Pies

Quite average tasting with pastry which was on the drier side. But the filling was moist, with citrus notes coming through and they weren’t too sweet.

7/10

STAR BUY

Sainsburys 6 Rich and Fruity All Butter Minced Pies (£2)

Deep-filled pies with loads of filling and a decent buttery pastry. They divided our testers, with some saying the filling was too sweet, but with others remarking on their “beautiful fresh taste with a bit of zing”. They wouldn’t disappoint anyone on Christmas Day.

8/10

Waitrose 6 Sour Cherry and Chocolate Crumble Pies (£3)

Ooh these caused a bit of a stir! Mincemeat infused with Heston’s Cherry Bakewell Vodka and cherry top a chocolate pastry, with a chocolate crumble on top.

“These aren’t real mince pies!”

So we are disqualifying them on that count. But…if you love chocolate and cherry and aren’t really a big fan of traditional mince pies, these could be just the ticket for you. The texture is wonderful- all crunchy and crumbly with a gooey centre, and the taste is scrummy.

9/10 (for a tart, not a mince pie)

