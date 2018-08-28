Video

10 of the best places to eat vegan in Norfolk

The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedict's Street, Norwich. Picture:D Faulkner Archant

Here’s a look at Norfolk’s finest vegan offerings for World Vegan Month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

November is celebrated around the world as Vegan month. If you’re a veteran vegan or you just want to try some vegan food as part of the celebration, then these 10 Norfolk restaurants are the places to go.

Eating vegan is becoming easier and more enjoyable as venues and menus open up to meat and dairy free choices. From totally vegan establishments to pubs that offer a vegan menu, there’s a good range of eateries and cuisines in Norfolk.

1. The Tipsy Vegan, St Benedicts St, Norwich

This Norwich restaurant is entirely vegan and boasts a tempting range of dishes, from brunch to burgers. Almost everything is made from scratch including Hollandaise sauce and vegan bacon. The Tipsy Vegan offers a unique and robust menu that allows you to choose from a great variety of food – you won’t go away hungry.

2. The Swan Inn, Horning

This pub, known for its quality food, has a whole menu dedicated to vegan options. Available seven days a week and featuring a range of starters, mains, sides, and pudding, vegan diners are bound to be able to eat their fill. Recent menus include dishes like a spiced squash coconut curry and thyme-roasted plum tomato tart. Just ask a member of the waiting team to see the vegan menu as it’s separate from their standard one.

3. Namaste India, Opie Street, Norwich

Namaste India is completely vegetarian with many of its dishes suitable for vegans. The restaurant serves richly flavoured authentic Indian cuisine, and the vegan options are clearly marked with a (V). Choose from a good range of starters, mains, and desserts including mushroom tikka masala, potato bhajis, and ‘vegan heaven’.

4. River Green Café, Trowse

This eatery in the picturesque village of Trowse, a few miles outside Norwich, offers a relaxed atmosphere and a completely meat-free menu. While some dished are only suitable for vegetarians, the majority are suitable for vegan diners. Tuck into plates from tortilla nachos to katsu curry style tofu.

5. Moorish Falafel Bar, Lower Goat Ln, Norwich

A hotspot for freshly prepared Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, Moorish Falafel Bar offers fast food and much of it is vegan. With four vegan burgers to choose from, and sweet treats including ‘veganaire’s shortbread’ and vegan rocky road, vegan diners are bound to be satisfied.

6. The Bicycle Shop, St Benedicts Street, Norwich

While by no means a vegan eatery (there are a number of meat dishes on the menu), The Bicycle Shop does offer a range of delicious vegan options. The menu changes frequently to reflect the freshest produce and at points has offered a vegan full English among other dishes. The vegan mayo their sweet potato fries are served with is particularly good.

7. Loving Hut, Cattle Market Street, Norwich

With several counter-serve restaurants across the UK, Loving Hut is an established eatery for those who enjoy the flavours of classics like fish and chips and Chinese takeaway but want their food meat and dairy free.

8. Bia Vegan Diner, Norwich

A staple of Norwich Market, Bia Vegan Diner offers fully vegan street food. The selection of dishes is extremely varied, from mushroom wellington to vegan ‘meatball’ subs, there’s something to suit all tastes.

9. Amandines, Diss

Amandines has been cooking vegetarian and vegan food for 28 years. Tucked into a courtyard of converted Victorian warehouses, it offers a unique place to sit and enjoy your food. The menu changes daily and there are always a number of vegan dishes to choose from.

10. Art Café, Glandford, Holt

This all vegetarian café near Holt is also hosts an art gallery and boasts award winning artisan coffee. Dog friendly, welcoming of children and willing to accommodate as many dietary requirements as possible (there are always vegan options available), it’s a relaxed venue that aims to cater for all needs.