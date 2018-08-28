Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Reader letter: Strange goings-on over Easton food hub

PUBLISHED: 10:53 28 December 2018

Mr A M Cawdron, Wensum Valley Alliance, The Boulevard, Thorpe End.

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Pic: Carve Design.

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Pic: Carve Design.

Archant

Thanks for reporting on the strange proceedings held at Broadland District Council in regard to the Local Development Order (LDO) and related planning issues.

It would be fairer not to use the soft and fluffy ‘food hub’ description and call it like it is. An industrial estate placed on open, rising ground, located above the river valleys of the Tud, Wensum and Yare.

MORE: ‘Disgusting’ claim after contentious Norfolk food hub issues are given approval

The reason it remains contentious is because of the manner in which it was achieved as an LDO in the first place (a long story). Despite the size of the site areas being artificially reduced, some controlling conditions were applied which attempt to alleviate the environmental damage of large industrial sheds and processes (as yet unknown) in the rural landscape near Easton.

Now being manipulated (and the reasons for the Judicial Review request) are the LDO conditions put in place to protect against, eg the traffic and drainage issues (always belittled disadvantages of the site), with a further height of buildings condition challenge yet to come.

These protective conditions, in a document lodged with the Secretary of State, must be properly applied and upheld.

The surface water drainage solution proposed actually takes place next to the LDO site area, thereby extending the affected area still further. Wensum Valley Alliance consider the lagoon infiltration proposals insecure and a potential contamination risk to the Tud River and Wensum and Country Wildlife Sites in association.

This is one danger where we do not want to be saying “I told you so” and watch the authorities hide behind each other in a blame avoidance game. We have flooded NDR infiltration lagoons already, so please listen and get any new ones right.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

‘It’s the thing to do on Boxing Day’ - thousands flock to town for traditional hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bungay pool remains shut for the rest of 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cows rescued from burning shed on Bungay farm

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Sickening’ thieves steal equipment worth £30,000 from farmer

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long-term empty homes in region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Trio convicted of murder over shop blast which killed former Norwich student

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Exciting times lie ahead for cross country in Norfolk under duo’s management

Dominic Blake on his way to victory at the Valentine 10K. Picture: Ian Edwards Photography

Norwich landlord thanks all those who made community Christmas Lunch possible

Jonathon Childs, has thanked everyone who made the Christmas Day celebrations a reality and has vowed to continue holding community events in the new year. Image: Jonathon Childs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists