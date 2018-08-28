Opinion

Spud Thornhill: Efforts of Canaries fan groups should be praised, it’s really helping

Fan groups organised a friendly march ahead of the first Carrow Road game of this season and have been working to imporve the atmosphere

After a two week international break, it’s back to domestic football, after what feels like a long time since our last game. And what a game to return to, Nottingham Forest away – one of my favourite away days.

The City Ground is one of the easier, shorter journeys we face during the season. The only downside, it’s another ground where I have a poor results record, only seeing one win there. Hopefully we can get another victory as I won’t be part of the 2,000 Yellow Army – which would be the only positive for me on missing out on a cracking away day.

I’ve had many visits and probably apart from my first, I’ve always enjoyed my trip to Nottingham. My first journey back in Christmas 1994 was one of those nights where everything went wrong, with awful weather conditions, which probably played the part in poor Bryan Gunn breaking his leg, to losing from Lars Bohinen scoring direct from a corner to get the only goal of the night.

I’ve always classed Forest as a similar club to us. I’m sure there’ll be some of their fans who’ll beg to differ, sounding like Ipswich fans and mentioning their European success, but being out of the top flight now for nearly 20 years, they really are another Championship side with great history.

Overall, in my opinion the Forest fans are a great bunch, where every time I’ve been they’ve not lost that loving feeling. If you’ve been to the City Ground, you’ll know what I mean. Passionate support without being intimidating. Unlike many sterile grounds, at the City Ground the Forest fans around the ground make plenty of noise.

Which is something I would like to see at Carrow Road on a regular basis. At the previous home game versus Stoke, it appeared that finally we may be making inroads into having plenty of noise and colour at Carrow Road. I’m not talking about the fans’ reaction at the final whistle where we showed our appreciation towards the players and their efforts against Stoke. I’m talking about the support before and during the game.

There are many people involved, but it has been mainly spearheaded by the fans at the Along Come Norwich (ACN) website and the Barclay End Norwich (BEN), who I must give a lot of credit to.

A Nottingham Forest supporters group, named Forza Garibaldi, worked hard to create an atmosphere and have shown what can be achieved. If we can match their efforts, we could create an atmosphere like they have at the City Ground. What we’ve seen so far at Carrow Road this season with the flags, marches, singing section at the Stevenage game and noise appears to be a success.

After many supporters help raise a lot of money following a crowdfunding appeal during the summer, it appears that most supporters are behind these guys which is great to see. But like many things in life, there’s a minority. I noticed after the Stoke game on social media there was a very small minority who criticised what the Barclay were creating at the Stoke game. Fortunately these guys were soon shot down.

If anyone is still negative towards what is trying to be achieved, just look the response it has had on the pitch. That feeling of togetherness is being shown again between the players and fans. If you look through our history and when we have been successful, it has been when we’ve all been pulling together in the same direction.

Let’s get right behind the guys today and hopefully we won’t get the Forest fans singing ’You’ve lost that loving feeling’, before getting the flags, colour and noise on Tuesday night when we entertain Aston Villa. Let’s be loud and proud for the sake of our beloved football club.

One City Strong