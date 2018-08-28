Search

Norfolk mum explains how she returned to her goal weight after having two children

PUBLISHED: 14:56 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:57 26 October 2018

Anne Rolfe lost two and a half stone healthily. Photo: Anne Rolfe

Anne Rolfe lost two and a half stone healthily. Photo: Anne Rolfe

Archant

A mum of two says she was able to return to her pre-baby weight by joining her local slimming group and following healthy meal plans.

Anne Rolfe before losing weight. Photo: Anne RolfeAnne Rolfe before losing weight. Photo: Anne Rolfe

Anne Rolfe, 38, from Long Stratton lost two and a half stone – the exact weight of her toddler son at the time- to return to her goal weight after having children.

Mrs Rolfe said that she was mindful to ensure that any weight she lost was done safely and healthily and found that Slimming World offered options that were suitable for her situation.

She said: “I have always struggled with my weight and was really keen to ensure that my children did not grow up feeling the same. I first joined Slimming World when my son Sebastian was three months old, and I was desperate to lose weight safely and healthily.

“I loved finding out from my consultant that there was a specially adapted version of the plan to support pregnant and breastfeeding mums, developed in partnership with the Royal College of Midwives.

Anne Rolfe with her son Seb after losing weight. Photo: Anne RolfeAnne Rolfe with her son Seb after losing weight. Photo: Anne Rolfe

“It was really reassuring to know that I was eating the right things to support me and my child, especially when I found out I was expecting a second baby soon after.

Mrs Rolfe said that her midwife was happy to let her carry on following Slimming World’s healthy eating plan and going to the local group.

Now a consultant for Slimming World herself, Mrs Rolfe supports the Notre Dame high school group, which meets every Saturday morning.

She said: “I love sharing with members information about all the food that you can eat while losing weight.

Anne Rolfe with her son Jesse after losing weight. Photo: Anne RolfeAnne Rolfe with her son Jesse after losing weight. Photo: Anne Rolfe

“Slimming World encourages plenty of fresh foods like fruit and vegetables, chicken, pasta and potatoes while encouraging pregnant and breastfeeding mums to enjoy extra portions of certain foods such as dairy for calcium, to ensure that they and their baby are getting all the necessary vitamins and minerals.”

Do you have a Slimming World success story? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

