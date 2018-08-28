Reader letter: Idea that Westlegate should be reopened to buses beggars belief

Westlegate, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Recent suggestions that Westlegate should be reopened to high speed buses simply beggars belief on so many levels.

It is difficult to understand where these buses would run from and to as Westlegate doesn’t appear to be on any natural route through the city centre.

If buses are to use Westlegate will they be travelling in both directions because, if so, a great deal of the brand new infrastructure will have to be removed?

The city centre currently suffers from high levels of air pollution which is concentrated on bus routes.

Any attempt to increase the number of buses in the city centre will only make matters worse. The number of people using the buses is falling and we may end up with more buses on more routes carrying fewer passengers.

Given the twin problems of falling passenger numbers and high pollution levels it probably makes more sense to ban all buses from the city centre, having a series of interchange bus stations near the inner link, with a shuttle service of electric minibuses linking them across the city centre.