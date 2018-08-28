Opinion

The 10 people who had it worse than us in 2018

Paul Hurst had a short stint as Ipswich Town manager

Liz Nice on the 10 people of 2018 who have made us all feel better about our own lives because they had it worse than us!

Short-lived Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst finds a spot in Liz Nice’s list 10 people who make us feel better about our lives because they had an even worse time of it than we did over the past 12 months.

She writes: 2018 has been a year of change for me personally. I am single again, for the first time in 24 years.

It’s been difficult. But of course, as everyone knows, when one’s own life isn’t going so well, it helps massively to be reminded of those who have had it even worse. So here’s my list of people whose suffering made mine more bearable. I thank them.

Jose Mourinho Jose Mourinho

1 Jose Mourinho

He laboured on, puffing out more and more hot air, as fewer and fewer people listened, and seemed to have not the faintest idea that he had become ridiculous. Full marks for self belief (I wouldn’t mind some of his) but when one is the special one only in one’s own mirror, one is likely to be summoned by one’s boss for a special meeting to be told, kindly, that it’s time for some special time at home.

Paul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town after 148 days in charge. Picture: ARCHANT Paul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town after 148 days in charge. Picture: ARCHANT

Reason Jose cheered me: When my life went awry, at least I didn’t have to walk out of my house to a sea of cameras in my face, or read an article in the Daily Mail about the hubris that led to Liz’s Downfall. Phew!

2 Paul Hurst

It's been a tough year for Mrs May Photo: PA It's been a tough year for Mrs May Photo: PA

The Ipswich manager managed just five months in charge, during which time he managed to bring in a flock of new players from lower divisions, who, rather unsurprisingly, played like players from lower divisions. I watched his last match in charge and wrote on Facebook that it was truly the worst performance by Ipswich Town in the 40 years I have been following them. Marcus Evans clearly agreed.

Reason Paul cheered me: He left, which was a relief. Paul also cheered a lot of my friends in the Norwich office, who are extremely grateful to him for all he has done. So a win, win really.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

3 Theresa May

Mrs May has had a hell of a year. Imagine going to work and discovering that your colleagues are plotting against you and are saying that they want you out? You then have to face an embarrassing vote where said colleagues get to decide whether they still want you or not. Fortunately, for Mrs M, more did than didn’t, but you’re never going to forget the ones who did, are you? Still, she labours on, and you’ve got to admire someone who, in her situation, can still actually get out of bed in the morning and even brush her teeth.

Reason Theresa cheered me: My colleagues have actually been very supportive of me through hard times. And at least I don’t have to shout at Jeremy Corbyn every Wednesday while he mutters under his breath that I am a stupid woman. And I don’t have to pretend to take Jacob Rees Mogg seriously either. So, all good.

Killing Eve Picture: JASON BELL Killing Eve Picture: JASON BELL

4 Meghan Markle’s Dad

Was he going to the wedding? Wasn’t he? In the end, who cared? But he probably did. You’d like to think that Meghan did as well but she may have had other compensations, such as the wedding of the year, the adorable Harry, and a life of luxury forever to ease the pain.

Keeley Hawes cheered me up Photo: Archant Keeley Hawes cheered me up Photo: Archant

Reason Thomas Markle cheered me: Some bad dancing aside, I don’t think I have embarrassed my children to the extent that there will be a question mark over whether I might attend their weddings. So, I go on.

5 Villanelle from Killing Eve

It's not been easy for Ant McPartlin Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire It's not been easy for Ant McPartlin Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Imagine being a serial killer who has never loved anyone but your boss Konstantin and your intended victim, Eve? And then they both try to kill you? That’s got to hurt.

Reason Jodie Comer as Villanelle cheered me: It was a fabulous performance from Jodie which was cheering in itself and so far none of my loved ones has attempted to stab or shoot me.

Seann Walsh Seann Walsh

6 Keeley Hawes in The Bodyguard

Despite having such a brilliant part in the series of the year, poor Keeley ended up dead (or did she?). I guess that’s the price you pay for breaking the heart of every woman in Britain and getting in there with David Budd (Richard Madden) first.

Reason Keeley cheered me: Now her character is dead, there’s a chance for me with David.

Boris Johnson wasn't Mrs May's biggest support Photo: PA / Leon Neal Boris Johnson wasn't Mrs May's biggest support Photo: PA / Leon Neal

7 Ant McPartlin

Poor Ant was forced to watch Holly Willoughby being fabulous in Australia, while he sat at home, paying the price of what was essentially the oldest story in the world – a broken marriage, and all that can lead to.

Donald Trump continues to make us all feel better about ourselves Photo : Paco Anselmi/PA Wire Donald Trump continues to make us all feel better about ourselves Photo : Paco Anselmi/PA Wire

Reason Ant cheered me: My best mate isn’t now hanging out with someone else and seeming to have a whale of a time!

8 Seann Walsh

A drunken snog can go a long way, can’t it? As Seann found when he was caught on camera kissing his Strictly partner, Katya Jones. His fiancé, Rebecca Humphries, ended their relationship.

Reason Seann cheered me: Who hasn’t had a drunken snog? But fortunately, most of us don’t then had to dance with that person in front of watching millions and try to act as though nothing happened. So at least things aren’t that bad.

9 Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees Mogg

Their plot failed.

Reason this cheered me: Disloyalty and self interest coming to nothing pleases everyone.

10 Donald Trump

He continues to put his foot in it, look like he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and keep smiling even when angry. Unnerving as it is, you have to admire that level of tenacity (I think it only comes from money).

Reason Trump cheered me: Actually, the sight of him normally makes me want to cry, but while he continues to exist, I may hold my own head up, confident that in comparison to him, I’ve nothing to be embarrassed about.