Reader Letter: Sticking up for the cyclists

In view of the number of letters complaining about cyclists it seems appropriate to point out there is evidence regular cyclists are better drivers.

Specialist insurance broker carinsuranc4cyclists.com (CI4C) analysed the claims data of drivers from the cycling community, mainly cycling club members and triathletes over a 12-month period, and found road cyclists have less than half the number of accidents non-cyclists do.

According to CI4C data, the average driver claims at a rate of about 13pc but only six per cent of its clients, by definition all cyclists, were involved in claims. Nick Day of CI4C commented: “Our proposition was that an enthusiast’s on-road cycling experience should make them more alert and aware.” Physical exercise plays a part too. It leads to improved mental agility and we maintained that would make you a more responsive driver.”

Also, driving instructors comment that pupils who are regular on-road cyclists tend to have more awareness.

So another good reason for encouraging more cycling. I also suggest for it to be fully effective it’s important confident cyclists stay on the roads and not be obliged to use off-road facilities and it makes a bigger case for making the roads better for cycling. No, it would not “cancel out” the better awareness.

