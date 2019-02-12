READER LETTER: Anger at new referendum calls

Prime Minister Theresa May updated MPs in the House of Commons, London, on the latest in the Brexit negotiations. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday February 26, 2019. Photo: PA Wire

I am now getting so angry with reference to all the comments that I hear on the television and read in some of the papers when people want to have another referendum!

No, no, no, no! If parliament does vote for such a thing, the people who have voted to leave may well change their minds – not because they really want to stay but because the process has just taken so long; in fact too long to come to a final agreement with the EU who, clearly, do not want the UK to leave and become independent from them!

We would still trade with the EU but on our terms which, if they do not agree with them, would mean that they would lose selling their products and lose the income which they need.

Coming away from the EU with no deal would be difficult and may leave some “bleeding wounds”, but even wounds can be healed and I am sure that in a very short time we would all become friendly again, as in the days before becoming a state of the EU and this mess would be put behind us all.

I certainly look forward to those days and pray that we will see them and become a great nation, admired by the rest of the world as in days of yore!