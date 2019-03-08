Reader letter: City council right to ban polluting lorries from Lord Mayor's procession

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

This reader thinks it is the right decision to ban traditional lorries from this year's Lord Mayor's procession in Norwich.

Contrary to the opinion of some, I have thought for years that the Mayor's Procession needed review. Involving, allowing and acknowledging the invaluable role of local community groups is commendable. I wholeheartedly believe in community cohesion and the annual celebration of this is an excellent principle.

However, it has always been marred by the use of antiquated, toxic and noisy vehicles for the floats. Surely this is the time for some greener and more ecological thinking, especially with the climate emergency we are now facing.

If everyone takes hold of the new approach being incorporated this year, the procession can become a completely transformational process, bringing in an array of innovative, imaginative and creative contributions from all ages in a truly citywide and integrated celebration of what Norwich is all about. It could also save a lot of money and environmental damage too.

I for one will be going and I hope a great many others too. Well done City Events Team.

