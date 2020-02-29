Search

Reader letter: Show helping hand for Big Issue sellers in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:20 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 29 February 2020

Big Issue seller Simon Gravell, 51, who is using a card reader after discovering fewer people are using money. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Big Issue seller Simon Gravell, 51, who is using a card reader after discovering fewer people are using money. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

This reader has asked the question: Why do the people of Norwich not buy The Big Issue? Here is an excellent publication, (yes, really! Have you read it lately?) full of interesting pieces on current affairs (with a left-wing bias, I grant you) often by celebrity writers and cult-leaders. I know, I often feel out of touch when reading it, because I am 74, but I tell myself this is one way I keep in touch!

MORE: Big Issue seller becomes first in the city to use contactless card reader technology  More importantly, this is a job for people like Simon, who sells his magazines outside Pret, on the Walk. A way in which many people make a living, without begging — a hand up, not a hand out. Simon was standing in the howling wind we have had this week, in his usual spot when I bought a Big Issue from him. "How long have you been here today?" I asked. Do you know, he had been on that spot since 8am, he told me, and at 10.20am, I was his first sale. It's not the cost, is it? £2.50 for a decent read on the bus home? Come on, Norwich workers — stop and buy one! Show a bit of thought for Simon and his mates. Show a few more helping hands.

