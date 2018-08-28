Search

Reader letter: Not amused with Carrow Road security measures

PUBLISHED: 14:04 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 01 January 2019

The players leave the pitch due to floodlight failure during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Paul Chesterton

This reader is not happy with the new security measures at Carrow Road.

I have been a season-ticket holder at Norwich for more years than I care to remember and travel a fair distance by train to go to each match.

I always carry an iPad with me to use as an ebook and play the occasional electronic game (other tablet devices are available).

As train services are no respecters of fixture lists I often get to the ground early and read an ebook to while away a little time. Today, as usual, my rucksack was searched. This time, however, I was told that new security measures were in place and I must hand in my iPad at the ticket office and collect it after the match. I was not amused.

If the concern is ‘security’, then why am I allowed to carry in my rucksack after the usual brief search? If the concern was that the iPad could be used to conceal a bomb, then why not ask me to switch it on and demonstrate that it functioned normally and therefore was not? That would seem a sensible compromise.

I note that cameras are not allowed to be carried in and yet mobile phones – which these days have built-in cameras which can be as good as many digital cameras, and as big as small tablets – can still be carried in. Where is the logic?

I said I was not amused. I did ask to speak to a senior member of staff but none was available. For the first time ever I have today turned around and walked away from a match in protest. Ironically I am listening to the match on my digital radio. Will that be the next thing to be banned?

