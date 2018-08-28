Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Reader letter: Monorail the only choice for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:27 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 08 December 2018

Could a mono-rail come to Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Could a mono-rail come to Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

iSailorr

This reader thinks a monorail in Norwich would be a good fit for the city.

The environmental impact of internal combustion engines will increase in the coming years.

Planning departments will continue to instigate the creeping pedestrianisation of Norwich city streets, additional cycle lanes will be added to roadways already segregated by bus and taxi lanes to the demise of the private motorist.

One solution for “A Fine City” would be a rapid transit system such as an electric-powered monorail. The monorail could be suspended above the outer ring road and the NDR.

It would connect areas of high population density such as Thorpe Marriott and Thorpe St Andrew with high-usage venues such as the airport, hospital, train station, park and ride car parks, and areas such as the future housing development at Rackheath.

The radial arms could follow the river Wensum from Drayton and Trowse to a station at, or near, to the main railway station and the city centre (possibly on top of Castle Mall or Chapelfield Mall).

This will not be a cheap option but with the likely banning of all but electric vehicles from our city streets in the future, it could provide the only viable alternative to the park-and-ride buses in getting workers and customers into Norwich city centre in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Most Read

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide