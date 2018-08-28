Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Reader Letter: Why I walked away from a Norwich City match for the first time

PUBLISHED: 16:27 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 02 January 2019

John Dell, Shotley

A football fan was 'not amused' by security measures that meant he would have to hand in his iPad. Photo: Getty Images

A football fan was 'not amused' by security measures that meant he would have to hand in his iPad. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

One reader says they found security measures at a recent NCFC match excessive. What do you think?

I have been a season-ticket holder at Norwich for more years than I care to remember and travel a fair distance by train to go to each match.

I always carry an iPad with me to use as an eBook and play the occasional electronic game (other tablet devices are available).

As train services are no respecters of fixture lists I often get to the ground early and read an eBook to while away a little time.

As usual, my rucksack was searched. This time, however, I was told that new security measures were in place and I must hand in my iPad at the ticket office and collect it after the match. I was not amused.

If the concern is ‘security’, then why am I allowed to carry in my rucksack after the usual brief search? If the concern was that the iPad could be used to conceal a bomb, then why not ask me to switch it on and demonstrate that it functioned normally and therefore was not? That would seem a sensible compromise.

I note that cameras are not allowed to be carried in and yet mobile phones – which these days have built-in cameras which can be as good as many digital cameras, and as big as small tablets – can still be carried in. Where is the logic?

I said I was not amused. I did ask to speak to a senior member of staff but none was available. For the first time ever I have today turned around and walked away from a match in protest. Ironically I am listening to the match on my digital radio. Will that be the next thing to be banned?

Do you agree with our readers? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Pubs for Sunday lunch in Devon: 12 places you should try

The Rugglestone Inn (c) Major Clanger, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

10 of the prettiest coastal walks in Devon

Beer by Marcin Jucha, Shutterstock

11 of the prettiest villages in North Devon

Lynmouth (c) James F Clay, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

From roads to pubs - six challenges facing Norwich in 2019

James Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists