Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Reader letter: Who is running our court shambles?

PUBLISHED: 10:57 24 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

May I enquire which circus performer is currently in charge of our County Court system? I can only assume it’s the clown and not the juggler!

My company has been seeking redress on a debt from an erstwhile customer.

We have had two court dates and two cancellations. We had assurances that our case would be “prioritised” as it had been cancelled twice.

Priority apparently means a date in May 2019. In the meantime we have incurred significant legal fees in preparation of the case. Where is the justice in that?

The whole system is being “centralised” we are told and is likely to be in a state of flux and chaos for up to two years.

If the Conservatives really are the “party of business” can I suggest they address this sorry state of affairs and appoint a “ring master” specifically to speed up the performance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

Nelson Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

Most Read

Muffin Break store opens in Bexleyheath

Caf�-bakery chain Muffin Break has announced that it will open its new store in Bexleyheath at 10am today. Picture: David Empson

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Spread out showers make for a soggy Sunday

The Christmas tree in all its glory in Ilford town centre. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Items placed on kitchen hob cause Erith fire that sees children flee burning flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Calls to relocate urgent care centre in Erith

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Furry visitors bring festive magic to care home

Reindeer visits resident Ann Macloughlen at Cavell Court Care Uk, Norfolk. Photo: Lucy Taylor

Advent calendars, old Christmas and baby sharks.

Lynne's 2017 Advent Calendar was more traditional. Picture: LJM

Five men to be charged with criminal damage in Carrow Road concourse during Ipswich derby

Picture: Ian Burt.

Reader letter: Who is running our court shambles?

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists