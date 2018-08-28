Search

Reader Letter - There’s an easy answer to NDR problems

PUBLISHED: 10:16 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 28 October 2018

There has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

One reader thinks they know how to improve the infamous NDR roundabouts - what do you think?

Having recently travelled on the NDR for the first time it struck me that the roundabouts are not sufficiently visible as you approach them.

They have very low mounding and no planting. This may explain why some drivers are not slowing down early enough.

For high speed roads, roundabouts need higher mounding and planting of trees etc to make their presence more obvious.

This could more easily have been achieved during construction!

Do you agree with our reader letter? Is there another way to improve the NDR roundabouts? Leave your reply in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

