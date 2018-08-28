Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Reader letter: Illuminate the NDR roundabouts

PUBLISHED: 14:59 09 December 2018

There have been a lot of concerns over the roundabouts on the Broadland Northway also known as the NDR. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

There have been a lot of concerns over the roundabouts on the Broadland Northway also known as the NDR. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

This reader would like to see the roundabouts on Norwich’s NDR illuminated for safety reasons.

Yet another plea to our road planning councillors!

When will we see an element of common sense used by our road planners, if they posses such a thing, concerning the full size roundabouts on the Northern Distributor route?

They seem hellbent on wasting our hard earned taxes on silly, so-called safety measures, like dotted lines and even more signage, when it’s quite obvious the only sensible solution is to bite the bullet and illuminate these dark death-traps properly, so they can be seen from a distance by drivers driving at the standard speed for a dual carriageway.

Why then is it that the powers that be believe that when we have tiny roundabouts, like the one on Salhouse Road, Salhouse, and the one near the Sole and Heel public house at Rackheath, which are well-lit with street lights, they can leave these full size obstacles in total darkness, on even faster and busier major roads like the NDR?

Common sense should tell them that, sooner or later, there will be an almighty accident between larger vehicles and many lives will be lost, as this is an accident waiting to happen! And when it does it will be no good everyone saying ‘we told you so’ for those that perish!

So, please use some common sense and finish the job properly, similar to that which is on the southern side of our city. Please!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Council to review Norwich pub’s premises licence after neighbour complaints

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New figures reveal a dramatic fall in fines given to cyclists in Norfolk

There has been a fall in the number fixed-penalty notices issued to cyclists in Norfolk. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide