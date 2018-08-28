Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Reader Letter: What sort of society do we live in when the homeless are abused?

PUBLISHED: 17:20 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 09 January 2019

Brian A Fox, Archer Close, Sprowston.

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

My daughter recently spent some time over the Christmas holiday working at a local refuge offering overnight accommodation to the homeless.

My daughter recently spent some time over the Christmas holiday working at a local refuge offering overnight accommodation to the homeless.

She related to me the experiences of one unfortunate homeless woman who had recently been attacked on three separate occasions.

In the first this poor woman awoke to find her meagre possessions being ransacked and had to fight to hold on to anything, although she ultimately lost most. Fortunately some days later a local charity was able to provide her with a few toiletries.

Some days later in the second attack she again awoke to find some drunken yobs going through these recently donated items which they promptly opened and emptied over her.

Days later in yet another attack she was again rudely awakened by another group of youths who promptly snatched all her remaining meagre possessions and took great delight in throwing them in the river.

What kind of society do we live in? Do these no doubt drunken yobs go home to their comfortable beds in the warm glow of achievement with the knowledge they had inflicted such traumatic attacks on this poor defenceless woman, already one of life’s unfortunates living on the edge of our society?

The politicians in their inflated Westminster bubble make themselves feel good by giving millions away in foreign aid. Latest reports indicate we give foreign aid to the USA and China and even to India, who have told us they do not want it. Perhaps we should look nearer home.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Watch the trailers for all the BAFTA nominated Best Films 2019

Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in moving yet funny Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Norwich City transfer rumours: Birmingham interest in Marshall is dismissed

Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Reader Letter: What sort of society do we live in when the homeless are abused?

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists