Reader letter: Pay for broadband yourself

PUBLISHED: 13:06 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:06 08 December 2018

South Norfolk Council have been working to drastically improve broadband speeds in the district. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic / James Bass © 2011

In the article “South Norfolk becomes first rural district with 100pc fast broadband” (December 1) it was stated that £900,000 has been spent to provide faster broadband to rural areas.

Given that the companies running broadband are privately owned and that British Gas was privatised in 1986 and the electricity companies in 1990 why is the council spending taxpayer money on this project?

I, and many others in rural areas, would like gas connected to our properties to free us from the sky high oil prices when we need a top up at the coldest parts of the year.

However if I want a gas connection I must pay for it myself or move home.

Why should we subsidise people who live in an area with poor broadband?

Like us, they should pay for it themselves or move.

I will never believe South Norfolk when it says it is short of cash. Just badly spent.

