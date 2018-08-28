Quiz

Do you remember the glory days of show-jumping?

John Whitaker who visited Weston Equestrian Centre this week Archant © 2004

Take this quiz to find out

A visit this week to Weston Equestrian Centre by showjumper John Whitaker had everyone in the EDP office remembering the glory days of showjumping when the likes of Harvey Smith, David Broome and Caroline Bradley were household names.

It was a huge talking point when Harvey Smith gave a V sign to the judges at Hickstead - or was it a V for victory? Everyone wanted to know.

The Hickstead bank was as great an excitement as a viral video, while Nick Skelton’s astonishing ability in the Puissance was enough to give everyone vertigo.

The sad death of star Caroline Bradley at the Suffolk Show after she collapsed and died at the Suffolk Show from a heart attack at the tragically young age of 37 was news that went around the world.

Nowadays, we’d be hard pressed to name a single showjumper - except for Nick Skelton of course, who won Olympic gold in 2016 at the age of 58.

But the glory days, always so memorably commentated on by the likes of David Vine, Dorian Williams and Raymond Brooks-Ward and will never be forgotten