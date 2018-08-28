Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Quiz

Do you remember the glory days of show-jumping?

PUBLISHED: 17:22 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 24 October 2018

John Whitaker who visited Weston Equestrian Centre this week

John Whitaker who visited Weston Equestrian Centre this week

Archant © 2004

Take this quiz to find out

A visit this week to Weston Equestrian Centre by showjumper John Whitaker had everyone in the EDP office remembering the glory days of showjumping when the likes of Harvey Smith, David Broome and Caroline Bradley were household names.

It was a huge talking point when Harvey Smith gave a V sign to the judges at Hickstead - or was it a V for victory? Everyone wanted to know.

The Hickstead bank was as great an excitement as a viral video, while Nick Skelton’s astonishing ability in the Puissance was enough to give everyone vertigo.

The sad death of star Caroline Bradley at the Suffolk Show after she collapsed and died at the Suffolk Show from a heart attack at the tragically young age of 37 was news that went around the world.

Nowadays, we’d be hard pressed to name a single showjumper - except for Nick Skelton of course, who won Olympic gold in 2016 at the age of 58.

But the glory days, always so memorably commentated on by the likes of David Vine, Dorian Williams and Raymond Brooks-Ward and will never be forgotten

Most Read

New Lidl near Norwich set to open next month

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Video: Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Video: ‘We all find it very mysterious’ - Neighbours describe rarely seeing people at £240k cannabis haul home

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide