Reader Letter: Skips across Norwich would help tackle fly-tipping problem

Fly-tipping on private land off Colney Lane near Norwich City's training ground at Colney. Photo: Archant Archant

I have been reading about the rise in fly-tipping recently and think that it would be a good idea for councils to act in a responsible way to combat this.

A few years ago Norwich City Council had a scheme where skips were put in various locations around the city so people could put garden waste etc in once a month.

In this exceptional situation we find ourselves in and the local tips being closed, I think councils should reintroduce this.

We are approaching summer and we are all tending our gardens and have a lot of cuttings, leaves and general garden waste to get rid of.

Unfortunately, there are some who deem it OK to fly-tip DIY and now there is a rising amount of green waste in plastic bags in our surrounding wooded areas and places of beauty.

We all pay our council tax and surely that covers refuse, so the councils could use some of that money to help us and help the environment by giving us a place to put our garden waste.

Mick Harrison, Waterworks Road, Norwich.