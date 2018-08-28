Join In

Help bring a smile to the lonely and donate some festive goodies this Christmas

Archant and Age UK are hoping to collect enough festive treats to give to 50 elderly or isolated people across Norfolk to open and enjoy on Christmas Day. Picture: James Bass Photography (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Nearly a million older people will spend Christmas alone this year and so we’ve teamed up with Age UK to help give those feeling lonely something to look forward to over the festive period.

A collection box has been placed in the reception of the Archant office on Rouen Road in Norwich and we’re hoping to collect enough goodies to make presents for 50 elderly or isolated people across Norfolk, who have no one to turn to, to open and enjoy on Christmas Day.

Age UK do a fantastic job year after year and this year we want to contribute to their efforts.

The charity spoke to people aged over 65 and found shocking levels of isolation and loss - around 1.2 million people admitted Christmas feels like an ordinary day that just passes them by.

In turn we’re asking our readers to donate anything from a jar of jam to a set of winter accessories and are hoping to pass over these generous gifts to the Age UK office in the week beginning December 3.

We are looking for:

•Mice pies (sealed and in date)

•Small jars of jams and pickles

•Small jars of coffee and tea

•Sweets and chocolates

•Biscuits

•Woolly hats

•Gloves or scarves

•Christmas candles

•Puzzle books

•Games or crosswords

•Socks

•Christmas tree decorations

(Please do not donate anything that contains nuts or is homemade)