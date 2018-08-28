Powering on to compete with the best

Action during a Norwich City Powerchair Football match.

Norwich City is looking for new players - of all ages. We find out more.

One of the games underway at the recent powerchair football fixture weekend.

Sights are firmly set on getting players into the England football squad for one city team.

But when there are only four in a team - it’s a tough squad to join.

The Norwich City Powerchair Football team held on to its fourth place in the powerchair championship league at a recent weekend of fixtures in Nottingham.

Some of the Norwich City Powerchair Football squad, with Mike Coleman third from left, and Tracey Coleman standing second from right.

The team now hopes to hold on to or improve its rank at the remaining league matches in 2019, with promotion to the top premiership league within grasp over the coming seasons.

Playing in the premiership could mean players getting spotted by England squad scouts, hopes Norwich player Mike Coleman, 26.

Mike, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has trained with the England team, and while he feels he’s too old for a chance in the national squad, he thinks national team selection possible for younger Norwich players.

William Hagg, one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club.

Mike’s mum Tracey Coleman, Norwich City organiser, says the team is increasing its training hours to ensure players can compete at a high level in the sport.

After success in recent matches with the team of Mike Coleman, Janete Birentale, Edy Boca, Johann George, Ben Everett, Johnathon Byrne and Jake Edwards, the club is looking for new players too.

“We’re looking for youngsters aged eight and older to join the club, and compete once competent in the Regional competitions.

“We need a few more youngsters to bring on,” says Tracey, adding that it was a very sociable sport and a brilliant way for wheelchair users to play competitively.

“I would also like to hear from anybody over 40 who would be interested in playing, not necessarily competitively,” Tracey adds. Powerchair football is accessible to anyone who uses an electric wheelchair and welcomes players of all ages and sexes. Similar to football, the aim of the indoor game is to score goals - each player has a bumper on the front of their chair which they use to dribble, pass and shoot.

More than half of powerchair football players have a muscle-wasting condition and sponsors Muscular Dystrophy UK are the biggest financial supporter.

The Norwich team is looking for youngsters aged from eight years old to join, and also for older players to get involved. Contact tracey.coleman@yahoo.co.uk