Keep an eye out for motorcyclists - especially us older, greyer types

Paul Beamish is the owner of two Suffolk based businesses, Ravenwood Packaging, a world leader in environmental labelling systems and Krazy Horse, the octane fuelled motorcycle and car destination dealership in Bury St Edmunds.Paul runs the Indian Motorcycle Uk flat track team and has worked with Guy Martin on a number of his Channel 4 Speed programmes. He lives with his wife Becky and two cats just outside Bury St Edmunds.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

My parents were both born and raised in East Anglia and met at the age of 14 at a fair on Bungay common. On my mother’s side, my Grandfather was the local garage owner and my Grandmother was the village school headmistress. They met when she took her 1920s Norton motorcycle to be fixed, I doubt there were many women riding in those days so it must be where I get my love of all things to do with engineering.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia

I love the unspoiled countryside, fabulous towns and cities and the fact that you can get on an old bike or car and ride for miles on unspoilt country roads.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

I hate that when I am out and about, when you need phone signal you can’t get one, although I like that it doesn’t work at home!

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

I have to say my favourite place to eat is the Queen’s Head at Hawkedon. Great homemade food and the best traditional pub atmosphere.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Jumping on a bike with my wife, Becky, and heading up to Wells through the Kings Forest for fish and chips on the quayside.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The Guildhall in Lavenham, just sitting in that square looking at it makes me feel like I’m on holiday.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

For me it’s Summer. I can get out and about on a bike and take it all in. It’s when East Anglia really comes alive.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Spike Milligan Novels

What is always in your fridge?

Salami from the Suffolk Salami Co at Brundish

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Take every opportunity that comes along and treat people as you want to be treated yourself.

What’s your favourite film?

Bullitt with Steve McQueen, the coolest film ever.

What was your first job?

Cleaning cars at the VW dealership in Bury St Edmunds at the age of 13.

What is your most treasured possession?

My grandfather’s Rolex watch.

Who do you admire most?

Our public servants such as the NHS, Police, Fire and Ambulance service.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My cars and motorcycles

What do you like about yourself most?

My social interaction with so many different types of people

What’s your worst character trait?

I can be a little bit outspoken about things I am passionate about.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Lake Tahoe, where you can snowboard in the morning and be at the beach in the afternoon.

Best day of your life?

Meeting my wife Becky in a pub in Bury St Edmunds

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Angels Café In Mildenhall do a great Breakfast Burrito

What’s your favourite tipple?

Has to be a cold pint of Aspal cider

What’s your hidden talent?

I can Eskimo roll a canoe

When were you most embarrassed?

Probably trying to kick start an old Harley at a local bike show that refused to start.

What’s your earliest memory?

Being taken to the Earls Court motor show at the age of four by my grandmother. I fell in love with a Jensen Interceptor, I’m now in the middle of restoring one.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Hurry on Sundown by Hawkwind, one of the first bands I saw at the old Ipswich Gaumont.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I once did a milk round in Bury St Edmunds.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I really can’t think of anything, probably an old college lecturer who just kept saying I was going to fail.

Tell us why you live here.

I travel all over the world for work and it’s the best place, people are great and I am surrounded by great friends in a beautiful place.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Keep an eye out for motorcyclists, especially us older, greyer types. We are a diminishing species and much nicer than people give us credit for. If more of us rode bikes, there would be a lot less congestion in our much loved East Anglia. Come along on the first Thursday of every month between April – October to our Krazy Horse ‘Late Nights’ 6.00pm – 10.00pm Bar, BBQ and bands playing at our Bury St. Edmunds dealership.