Reader letter: Lack of Norwich parking places makes school run a nightmare

PUBLISHED: 09:22 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 03 February 2020

One reader said that doing the school run in Norwich has become a nightmare.

One reader said that doing the school run in Norwich has become a nightmare. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

I live in Horsford and regularly collect my grandchildren from three schools in Norwich, Recreation Road school, The Avenues school and the CNC school.

Could any of the people at Norwich City Council advise me where I can park my car when I come into Norwich to perform this duty to enable my sons and daughter-in-laws to carry on with their careers?

It's all very well introducing parking permits near these schools but all the council is doing is removing one problem from one area to another area, did anyone consult the residents?

The logistics of collecting children from three different schools at the same time is in itself a duty worthy of praise but with no parking facilities it is a nightmare!

