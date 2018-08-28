Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Ofsted respond to our report about drugs and drink in children’s homes

PUBLISHED: 15:21 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 20 November 2018

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

I write in response to the article, “Drugs, drink and children going missing — what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes”.

The article highlights a serious issue. It is vital that our residential children’s homes provide the best possible care for the young people who most need support.

I hope I can provide some reassurance by saying that Ofsted has judged most children’s homes to be good or outstanding. In Norfolk, more than three quarters of homes are rated good or better. They play a vital role in caring for children and young people who need to live outside their family home.

I know from my own experience as a social worker, that working in children’s homes is a tough, but rewarding job. Children’s home staff, foster carers, social workers, teachers and others who support children in care can make a huge difference to their lives.

Ofsted inspects all children’s homes at least once every year. We prioritise those homes that are not yet good, and we can bring forward inspections if we have any concerns about what is going on in a home.

Regular inspection means providers are under regular scrutiny to make rapid improvement. In the most serious cases, and where we do not see improvement, we use our regulatory powers to keep children safe and deal with providers that are unable to provide the required standard of care.

Related articles

Most Read

A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sex attacker who tied woman to bed during two-day crime spree gets life sentence

Gary Nathan. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide