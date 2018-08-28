Ofsted respond to our report about drugs and drink in children’s homes

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

I write in response to the article, “Drugs, drink and children going missing — what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes”.

The article highlights a serious issue. It is vital that our residential children’s homes provide the best possible care for the young people who most need support.

I hope I can provide some reassurance by saying that Ofsted has judged most children’s homes to be good or outstanding. In Norfolk, more than three quarters of homes are rated good or better. They play a vital role in caring for children and young people who need to live outside their family home.

I know from my own experience as a social worker, that working in children’s homes is a tough, but rewarding job. Children’s home staff, foster carers, social workers, teachers and others who support children in care can make a huge difference to their lives.

Ofsted inspects all children’s homes at least once every year. We prioritise those homes that are not yet good, and we can bring forward inspections if we have any concerns about what is going on in a home.

Regular inspection means providers are under regular scrutiny to make rapid improvement. In the most serious cases, and where we do not see improvement, we use our regulatory powers to keep children safe and deal with providers that are unable to provide the required standard of care.