Reader letter: Norwich tram system should be looked at

PUBLISHED: 11:19 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 12 May 2019

Oliver B Steward, Woodhill Rise, Norwich

The local authority needs to look at the feasibility of building a tram system in the city centre to the UEA and the hospital, says a reader. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The local authority needs to look at the feasibility of building a tram system in the city centre to the UEA and the hospital, says a reader. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Norwich in the next 20 years will experience unprecedented growth in population. This will put a considerable amount of pressure on our existing transport infrastructure, says one of our readers.

We need to consider long-term plans to accommodate this projected growth.

 One way is to seriously look at the feasibility of building a tram system accompanied by a light rail network.

 The Norwich Society has already proposed a tram system and I applaud them for doing so.

 Historically, Norwich had a tram network in the city which catered for the needs of its citizens and it worked. But I go further and argue for an introduction of a light rail network to connect the outer boundaries of the city.

You may also want to watch:

 Our existing public transport network is inadequate for the task ahead and Norwich's reliance upon a buses does not meet the challenges that the future will present.

 The local authority needs to look at the feasibility of building a new light rail line connecting the outer parts of Norwich, and secondly, a tram system in the city centre to the UEA and the hospital.

 While such a scheme is expensive, one way to fund this is to look at local authorities taking out public loans, as well as encouraging others to invest in such a scheme by looking at public finance initiatives.

 For Norwich to grow in the next 25 years, it will need to be supported by properly funded public transport.

Oliver B Steward,

Woodhill Rise, Norwich.

