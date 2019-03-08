Reader letter: Norwich tram system should be looked at

Norwich in the next 20 years will experience unprecedented growth in population. This will put a considerable amount of pressure on our existing transport infrastructure, says one of our readers.

We need to consider long-term plans to accommodate this projected growth.

One way is to seriously look at the feasibility of building a tram system accompanied by a light rail network.

The Norwich Society has already proposed a tram system and I applaud them for doing so.

Historically, Norwich had a tram network in the city which catered for the needs of its citizens and it worked. But I go further and argue for an introduction of a light rail network to connect the outer boundaries of the city.

Our existing public transport network is inadequate for the task ahead and Norwich's reliance upon a buses does not meet the challenges that the future will present.

The local authority needs to look at the feasibility of building a new light rail line connecting the outer parts of Norwich, and secondly, a tram system in the city centre to the UEA and the hospital.

While such a scheme is expensive, one way to fund this is to look at local authorities taking out public loans, as well as encouraging others to invest in such a scheme by looking at public finance initiatives.

For Norwich to grow in the next 25 years, it will need to be supported by properly funded public transport.

Oliver B Steward,

Woodhill Rise, Norwich.