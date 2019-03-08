Search

Norwich from the air: Do you know where these places are?

PUBLISHED: 10:57 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 29 July 2019

Mike Page - Where is this? Aerial quiz.

Mike Page - Where is this? Aerial quiz.

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Many of us know Norwich well at ground level but how about from the air?

Local pilot Mike Page has taken some incredible shots of the city from the air including some of the Norwich's most well known landmarks.

But do you know what he has taken photos of? Take our quiz to find out.

Farke rules out late transfer splurge after spate of City exits

Ben Marshall is now a free agent after his release from Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More than 130 schools in Norfolk still contain asbestos, is your local school on the list?

More than 130 schools in Norfolk still contain asbestos, according to the county council - but it cannot say whether the material is present in the county's 210 academies and six free schools. Picture: Archant

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

New 'upmarket' theme bar planned for Prince of Wales Road

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building 'with heavy hearts'

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

