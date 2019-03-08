Quiz
Norwich from the air: Do you know where these places are?
PUBLISHED: 10:57 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 29 July 2019
Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn
Many of us know Norwich well at ground level but how about from the air?
Local pilot Mike Page has taken some incredible shots of the city from the air including some of the Norwich's most well known landmarks.
But do you know what he has taken photos of? Take our quiz to find out.