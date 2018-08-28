Search

Reader letter: Club’s iPad ‘rule’ should be reconsidered

PUBLISHED: 17:10 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 05 January 2019

Norwich City Football Club under 23�s celebrating Nelson Oliveria�s goal against VFL Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club under 23�s celebrating Nelson Oliveria�s goal against VFL Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Another reader has stepped forward to speak out about the new security measures at Carrow Road.

I write in support of my fellow NCFC fan who was “not amused” by the supposedly new security measures at Carrow Road. I too fell victim to this at the same match (December 29).

I travel to each game by train all the way from Shoeburyness, Essex, and take my iPad to enjoy the build-up, checking tables, comments, chat-rooms and so on, with the same excitement on the journey that is still the norm after more than 40 years of supporting this great club. Indeed, I have been a season-ticket holder for 35 years — even buying my son a season ticket to sit next to me when he was just six years old. He is now in his 30s. Meeting up with my son, and his younger brother, is part of a special day out. Until last Saturday, that is.

A security guard at the turnstile spotted my iPad in my bag and demanded that I hand it in to the ticket office for collection after the game. I protested that I would miss my train if I had to do that, with the next one a full hour later and with poorer onward connections. I asked, could they not exercise some discretion in the circumstances. Could they not allow me to keep the offending item this time, with the assurance that I would be mindful of the new rules in future. Not a bit of it. What resulted was an urgent appeal for “back-up”! A quite astonishing response to a simple request from a long-standing season ticket holder. I was faced with a simple choice; comply or miss the match. Of course, I complied. But it spoiled my day and left a bad taste.

No other business would countenance such a dismissive disdain for its customers and expect to get away with it. It implies a sniffy disregard for the likes of us football supporters, stereotyped as beer-swilling Neanderthals whose barely-intelligible protests wouldn’t arouse the slightest interest in the higher echelons of football clubs.

From a practical point of view, the idea that iPads need to be kept out of football grounds because they might be used to record matches is laughable. For a start, they are not exactly inconspicuous. No, if I was intent on recording a match, I’d do it on a small device — like a mobile phone. After all, there must be 25,000 of these small devices at every match. Nobody would notice just one more, surely.

The “rule” in question is therefore poorly conceived, incapable of succeeding in its purpose, and should be reconsidered.

Do you agree with our readers? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

