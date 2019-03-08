6 of the best roast dinners in Norwich

Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Photo: Louisa Baldwin Louisa Baldwin

The nights are drawing in and roast dinners are on the menu. Here are six of the best Sunday lunches on offer at Norwich pubs and restaurants.

Paul Bryan overlooking Norwich Market at the Sir Garnet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Paul Bryan overlooking Norwich Market at the Sir Garnet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. The Sir Garnet, Market Place

Expect traditional offerings including roast turkey and lamb, but it's the extra dash of flare like truffled cauliflower cheese and the choice of vegan sausages that sets The Sir Garnet apart from the crowd when it comes to Sunday lunch.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said "A lovely family roast with generous portions and friendly staff."

Call 01603615892 to book a table.

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

2. The Georgian Townhouse, Unthank Road

Describing itself as "a hidden city oasis", The Georgian Townhouse is the pefect place to make a Sunday lunch getaway.

With menu options of roast beef, chicken, pork and a nut roast there's something for everyone.

Call 01603615655 to book a table.

Temple Bar in Norwich. Photo: Adrian Judd Temple Bar in Norwich. Photo: Adrian Judd

3. Temple Bar, Unthank Road

Praised by one recent TripAdvisor reviewer as the "best Sunday lunch in Norwich", Temple Bar is a crowd-pleaser with generous portions of traditional roast dinner fare.

There is even a popular vegan roast dinner option if you love everything about Sunday lunch apart from the large helpings of meat.

Call 01603 624803 to book a table.

Warwick Street Social. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Warwick Street Social. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

4. Warwick Street Social, Warwick Street

A sumptuous menu including a choice between roast Swannington striploin beef, cornfed chicken, leg of lamb, and quinoa, butternut squash and carrot loaf puts Warwich Street Social on the map when it comes to Sunday lunch.

"Sunday roast is delicious," said one TripAdvisor reviewer.

Call 01603 627687 to book a table.

The Wig & Pen, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Wig & Pen, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

5. The Wig and Pen, St Martins Palace Plain

A traditional Sunday roast in a traditional local pub.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said "Excellent quality roast served with lovely veg and gravy. Can't fault at all."

Call 01603 625891 to book a table.

The Eagle pub in Newmarket Road Photo: Bill Smith The Eagle pub in Newmarket Road Photo: Bill Smith

6. The Eagle, Newmarket Road

A warm welcome and traditional Sunday roast with all the trimmings awaits at The Eagle.

Choose between beef, pork, chicken or a nut roast, with children's portions available for a smaller price.

Call 01603 624173 to book a table.

