Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

When you’re fed up with fruit juice what can you drink?

PUBLISHED: 16:13 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:26 19 December 2018

Chris Oxbury and Darren Fennah behind the bar at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich

Chris Oxbury and Darren Fennah behind the bar at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich

Archant

How to….have a non alcoholic night out …..by the experts who know

Everyone else is ordering fancy gins or cold lagers and interesting beers, but you’re the designated driver so it’s soft drinks for you.

But there’s only so much coke or orange juice and lemonade you can drink before you’re fed up with your drink options, watching the clock and wondering how much longer this night out is going to last.

Instead ask your bartender and join the increasing number of people who know a non-alcoholic lunch or evening out doesn’t have to involve several pints of coke.

There are now plenty of options, said Darren Fennah, owner, and Chris Oxbury, general manager at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich.

The choice of non-alcoholic drinks easily available is extensive in our drink aware times. Picture contributedThe choice of non-alcoholic drinks easily available is extensive in our drink aware times. Picture contributed

“I don’t drink much at all now, I like the Fentimans’ mandarin and orange, but there is now a very wide range of low or no alcohol drinks,” said Darren, adding that asking bar staff for ideas was the best way to discover something new.

“They’ll be able to suggest something you may not have tried before,” he said.

That might be a mocktail such as a sunset mix of lime, orange and blackcurrant or an almond syrup rather than amaretto. Or try adding vanilla syrup rather than vanilla vodka to your coke, which gives a hint of sweet without the alcohol, said Chris.

“There are a lot of alternatives,” he said, adding that flavoured syrups were brilliant at giving non-alcoholic drinks, including coffee, a hint of something special and unusual.

When you're watching your alcohol intake knowing the size of a measure is useful. Picture submittedWhen you're watching your alcohol intake knowing the size of a measure is useful. Picture submitted

Drinkers can try beers such as the Adnams non-alcoholic Ghostship bitter or the range of non-alcoholic lagers which have become far more palatable in recent years.

“There is a lot more choice these days and they’re very good,” said Darren, adding that those drinking alcohol are more likely than in years gone by to alternate a soft drink or a weak shandy with their beer.

“I think the older you get the worse the hangovers get, and when you’re older you know when to stop,” he added.

Along with the increase in good non alcoholic options are vegan and gluten free drinks too, with beers such as the Norfolk-brewed Redwell Reindeer Ride, a gluten and vegan free beer on the pumps at the Last Pub Standing.

“The demand is there,” said Chris, adding that they had an increasing amount of vegan meals on the menu too.

The amount of art and culture events at the Last Pub Standing is set to build too. Street photographer Gail D’Almaine exhibits in the Above restaurant at the pub and a Last Poet Standing poetry slam event hosted by poet Olly Watson is set for January 22 2019, £3 on the door at 7.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Airgun law in the UK

Not required

Air rifle moderators and silencers

Nexus silencer

Gun test: Weihrauch HW75

Have fun shooting the HW75

Gun test: Weihrauch HW98

The raised cheek piece delivers automatic precise alignment for your eye

Gun test: Weihrauch HW35E

The balance and heft felt just right for me

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists