When you’re fed up with fruit juice what can you drink?

How to….have a non alcoholic night out …..by the experts who know

Everyone else is ordering fancy gins or cold lagers and interesting beers, but you’re the designated driver so it’s soft drinks for you.

But there’s only so much coke or orange juice and lemonade you can drink before you’re fed up with your drink options, watching the clock and wondering how much longer this night out is going to last.

Instead ask your bartender and join the increasing number of people who know a non-alcoholic lunch or evening out doesn’t have to involve several pints of coke.

There are now plenty of options, said Darren Fennah, owner, and Chris Oxbury, general manager at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich.

“I don’t drink much at all now, I like the Fentimans’ mandarin and orange, but there is now a very wide range of low or no alcohol drinks,” said Darren, adding that asking bar staff for ideas was the best way to discover something new.

“They’ll be able to suggest something you may not have tried before,” he said.

That might be a mocktail such as a sunset mix of lime, orange and blackcurrant or an almond syrup rather than amaretto. Or try adding vanilla syrup rather than vanilla vodka to your coke, which gives a hint of sweet without the alcohol, said Chris.

“There are a lot of alternatives,” he said, adding that flavoured syrups were brilliant at giving non-alcoholic drinks, including coffee, a hint of something special and unusual.

Drinkers can try beers such as the Adnams non-alcoholic Ghostship bitter or the range of non-alcoholic lagers which have become far more palatable in recent years.

“There is a lot more choice these days and they’re very good,” said Darren, adding that those drinking alcohol are more likely than in years gone by to alternate a soft drink or a weak shandy with their beer.

“I think the older you get the worse the hangovers get, and when you’re older you know when to stop,” he added.

Along with the increase in good non alcoholic options are vegan and gluten free drinks too, with beers such as the Norfolk-brewed Redwell Reindeer Ride, a gluten and vegan free beer on the pumps at the Last Pub Standing.

“The demand is there,” said Chris, adding that they had an increasing amount of vegan meals on the menu too.

