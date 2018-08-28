Luxury train to offer ‘opulent’ Christmas lunch journey from Norwich for £260
PUBLISHED: 14:57 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:23 22 October 2018
Archant
One of the country’s most luxurious trains is coming to Norwich for a lavish Christmas journey.
The Northern Belle will be arriving in Norwich on December 12 for a special Christmas lunch service complete with crisp white linen, sparkling glassware and bespoke china.
For £260 each passengers can enjoy a round trip from Norwich station with a seven-course lunch, a champagne reception and table magicians.
Liveried stewards take care of all passengers needs transport back “to a more glamorous age”.
The train will also be calling at Ipswich.
The Northern Belle entered service in 2000 and is made up of seven vintage carriages. It takes passengers to locations across the country and departures from Norwich in 2019 include visits to Bath and Bristol.
• For more information about the Christmas service visit the Northern Belle website.