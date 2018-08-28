Search

Luxury train to offer ‘opulent’ Christmas lunch journey from Norwich for £260

PUBLISHED: 14:57 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:23 22 October 2018

A luxury trip on the Northern Belle is coming to Norwich this Christmas. File photo of the Northern Belle. Picture Supplied/Northern Belle

Archant

One of the country’s most luxurious trains is coming to Norwich for a lavish Christmas journey.

Musicians aboard the Northern belle. Pictures: Northern BelleMusicians aboard the Northern belle. Pictures: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle will be arriving in Norwich on December 12 for a special Christmas lunch service complete with crisp white linen, sparkling glassware and bespoke china.

For £260 each passengers can enjoy a round trip from Norwich station with a seven-course lunch, a champagne reception and table magicians.

Liveried stewards take care of all passengers needs transport back “to a more glamorous age”.

The train will also be calling at Ipswich.

The Northern Belle entered service in 2000 and is made up of seven vintage carriages. It takes passengers to locations across the country and departures from Norwich in 2019 include visits to Bath and Bristol.

• For more information about the Christmas service visit the Northern Belle website.

