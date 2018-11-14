All the winners at the 2018 Norfolk Sports Awards

Speedway rider Robert Lambert and footballer Lauren Hemp scooped two of the major prizes at the Norfolk Sports 2018.

Lambert, skipper of the King’s Lynn Stars, was named Sports Personality of the Year, while 18-year-old Hemp, who plays for Manchester City ladies team, was Young Sportsperson of the Year.

They were crowned at a glittering awards night, hosted by Norwich City legend Darren Eadie, at OPEN.

Lambert looked stunned as he picked up his award tonight, admitting it had been a tough season.

“I am feeling great, it’s incredible to be here tonight and to receive a trophy like this,” he said. Hemp had travelled all the way from Manchester to make the awards, confessing it had taken her five hours on the road. “I am pleased to have won this award, especially from the county I have come from,” she said. “It’s great to be back and see people I still look up to like Darren Eadie.”

A total of 11 awards were made, plus the Winner of Winners, which went to Tim Scott, who also won the Coach of the Year award.

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “There were so many incredible people here who were nominated, I don’t feel worthy!

“I want to thank Active Norfolk and everybody at Norwich Canoe Club and Langley Kayaking Academy for their support.”

WINNERS

Services to Disability Sport (sponsored by Independence Matters): Winner: Able2b. Nominated: Jessica Jane Applegate, Ben Bartram.

BBC Unsung Hero (sponsored by BBC Radio Norfolk): Winner: Ray Drew. Nominated: Ben Woodruff, Maria Rowe.

Active Workplace of the Year (sponsored by Waitrose): Winner: Aviva. Nominated: ReAssure, Canham Consulting.

Power of Physical Activity (sponsored by Sentinel Leisure Trust): David Thomas: Nominated: Laura Barber, Sophie Baker.

Community Club of the Year (sponsored by Community Action Norfolk): Winner: Norwich Spikers Volleyball Club. Nominated: Bungay Black Dog Running Club, North Norfolk Harriers.

Sports Team of the Year (sponsored by Easton & Otley College): Winner: Norfolk FA Under 18s Representative Squad. Nominated: CONAC U15 Girls Cross Country, Norfolk Sportshall Athletics.

Young Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by City College Norwich): Winner: Lauren Hemp. Nominated: Layla Annison, Annie Young.

Sports Personality of the Year (sponsored by ReAssure): Winner: Robert Lambert. Nominated: Sophie McKinna, Iona Lake.

Active Futures Award (sponsored by Premier Sport): Winner: Little Owls Nursery. Nominated: Woodlands Primary, Ormiston Herman Academy.

Coach of the Year (sponsored by 4sports group): Winner: Tim Scott: Nominated: Alex Guy, Dudley Garner and Paul Evans.

Activity in the Community (sponsored by Sportspark): Winner: Pace of Mind. Nominated: GoodGym Norwich, Lakenham and Tuckswood Energise.

Winner of winners (sponsored by Active Norfolk): Tim Scott