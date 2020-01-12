Search

Reader letter: Primark is the only shop in Norwich people are prepared to make a special trip for

PUBLISHED: 15:04 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 12 January 2020

DAVID M COE, Rosebery Road, Norwich.

Philippa Nibbs, director of sales for UK, south and east outside the new Primark store in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

What are your thoughts on the new Primark store in Norwich? One of our readers can't help but notice the positive impact it must be having on the city centre.

The opening in Norwich of the new Primark superstore seems to have started a lively debate on the quality and cheapness of their merchandise and the working conditions and money paid to their supplier's workforce who manufacture their clothes.

It is not fair to compare the quality of clothes from Primark and M&S because when buying clothing from M&S a higher standard in material is expected although it might be that both stores buy their clothes from the same factory and workforce who get the same rate of pay when working on both stores' wares but use better quality material for the M&S orders.

It is understandable that the young with little income naturally want the latest fashion clothes and at the minute in Norwich since the old C&A store closed long ago Primark is now the only cheap fashion shop left to cope with this demand.

As regards M&S I remember when at the height of their success their slogan was everything in their stores was made in the UK, indeed their suits were made in Norwich itself and like everything else then were of a higher quality than today. 

At the moment the new Primark store is the only place in Norwich where people are prepared to make a special trip from well outside the city to come and shop which must have a positive knock-on effect on the trade of other city centre stores.

Closed hotel and wedding venue still taking Groupon bookings

Lenwade House Hotel closed suddenly on Saturday. Picture: Denise Bradley

