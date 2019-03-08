Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader letter: Manchester City fan thanks Norwich for 'enjoyable' weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:55 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 18 September 2019

Manchester City fan Eric Jackson at the Wig and Pen in Norwich. Picture Eric Jackson.

Manchester City fan Eric Jackson at the Wig and Pen in Norwich. Picture Eric Jackson.

Archant

Despite his team losing to the mighty Canaries, this Manchester City fans wants to thank the people of Norwich for such a warm welcome.

I'd like to say a big thank you to the people of Norwich and the fans of Norwich City in particular for making our recent weekend so enjoyable.

Sounds bonkers, I know, but I also saw my beloved Manchester City lose — but it couldn't have happened against a better club.

We were made so welcome around the town — especially by Phil, Rob, Dave and Jack in the Edith Cavell and other pubs — and at the ground and everywhere else from Friday through to Sunday.

We have a little statue in our garden in Stockport which every year gets a new Man City hat, scarf and flag. Well that nifty outfit has just been embellished with a Canaries scarf, too, and we'll toast your fine city and football team with a nice cuppa in or new Norwich City mugs.

I've followed Man City around the country and Europe, but last weekend's trip tops the lot. There's no justice in the world if you don't stay in the Premiership.

Attached is a picture of me at the Wig and Pen pub on Saturday, when we were also entertained by the hundreds of Morris dancers who had descended on the city.

Most Read

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Five new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norwich

Five new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Five new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norwich

Five new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Fire-hit charity shop could be shut for months as police probe double arson

The Break shop in Cromer Road was closed after the fire. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Burnley defender wants to beat Norwich City to earn bragging rights over ‘best friend’ Krul

Burnley defender Erik Pieters, right, contends with Liverpool star Mo Salah earlier this season Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to faults

A number of train services between Norwich and London were cancelled due to faults. Picture: Sonya Brown

Stars looking for winning farewell as high-flying Poole head to town

Chris Harris and Robert Lambert will be team-mates when Poole head to King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Council put saving money before needs of autistic woman who had never spent a night alone, watchdog finds

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists