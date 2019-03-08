Reader letter: Manchester City fan thanks Norwich for 'enjoyable' weekend

Manchester City fan Eric Jackson at the Wig and Pen in Norwich. Picture Eric Jackson. Archant

Despite his team losing to the mighty Canaries, this Manchester City fans wants to thank the people of Norwich for such a warm welcome.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I'd like to say a big thank you to the people of Norwich and the fans of Norwich City in particular for making our recent weekend so enjoyable.

Sounds bonkers, I know, but I also saw my beloved Manchester City lose — but it couldn't have happened against a better club.

We were made so welcome around the town — especially by Phil, Rob, Dave and Jack in the Edith Cavell and other pubs — and at the ground and everywhere else from Friday through to Sunday.

We have a little statue in our garden in Stockport which every year gets a new Man City hat, scarf and flag. Well that nifty outfit has just been embellished with a Canaries scarf, too, and we'll toast your fine city and football team with a nice cuppa in or new Norwich City mugs.

I've followed Man City around the country and Europe, but last weekend's trip tops the lot. There's no justice in the world if you don't stay in the Premiership.

Attached is a picture of me at the Wig and Pen pub on Saturday, when we were also entertained by the hundreds of Morris dancers who had descended on the city.