Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

Please put a restaurant visit on your 2019 menu of things to do

PUBLISHED: 17:16 19 December 2018

The Norwich branch of Prezzo close to the railway station was one of the victims of the 2018 restaurant recession. Andy Newman says we must support our restaurants or they'll close

The Norwich branch of Prezzo close to the railway station was one of the victims of the 2018 restaurant recession. Andy Newman says we must support our restaurants or they'll close

Archant

Use them or lose them in 2019, says Andy Newman after another bad year in the restaurant industry

Go into pretty much any eatery at this time of year and you could be forgiven for thinking that the restaurant trade is a licence to print money. Table upon table of Christmas revellers give the impression that ‘fully booked’ is the default position for any decent dining establishment, and that profits must be soaring.

Sadly, this is very far from the truth. In 2018, across the UK an average of more than three restaurants a day have gone bust, according to a new report from London accountancy firm Moore Stephens. Each one of those insolvencies has put its staff out of work, its suppliers out of pocket, and shattered the dreams and probably the savings of its owners.

For the first time, those figures include a significant number of chain restaurants, with well-known names such as Prezzo, Carluccios, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Chimichanga all shutting multiple branches.

I don’t want to understate the impact of these corporate closures. Although the shareholder pain tends to be felt by large corporations which can take it, each such closure also impacts on the ordinary staff members who find themselves out of work; when you are made redundant, it doesn’t really matter whether it’s by a chain or an independent, the end result is pretty much the same.

That said, we should be more concerned when our locally-owned, independent eateries are threatened. For a start, these establishments are far more likely to use local suppliers, so any closure will have a more profound effect on Norfolk’s economy.

But just as importantly, as customers we suffer disproportionately when an independent restaurant closes, because it has a much greater effect on the diversity and quality of our choice of where to eat.

As diners, we have become absurdly fickle. We happily flock to the latest opening or pop-up, trying to keep up with the latest social media fad, and briefly making pretty much any new restaurant an instant success, whatever the quality or value it offers.

However, with our miniscule attention spans, very soon something else new comes onto our radar, and we move on; customer loyalty is largely becoming a thing of the past.

And then we are somehow surprised when our old favourites close down, not because they have done anything wrong, but because we are slaves to the latest fad. But we shouldn’t really complain, because it is our own behaviour as customers which is causing this merry-go-round of openings and closures in the restaurant world.

No matter how successful or long-established, pretty much any restaurant is never more than a couple of lean months away from going bust. This is particularly true for individual, independent establishments, because they don’t have the deep pockets that many of the corporations behind chains have, to tide them through the quieter times of year.

The pre-Christmas bonanza successfully hides the problem for a few weeks, but it is a real case of feast and famine: January and February are the times when most restaurants will go to the wall, facing row upon row of empty tables as we fall out of the habit of dining out. By the time spring comes along and we feel like venturing out to eat again, our choice of where to go is significantly reduced.

So here is a suggestion for a New Year’s resolution. Given that January is traditionally the most depressing month, why not pledge to return to a well-established, locally-owned independent restaurant once or twice (or more) once the Festive period is over.

It will help lift the misery of the darkest month, and you are sure receive a very warm welcome and excellent service from restaurateurs who will be especially happy to see you. Given the situation not just in Norfolk but across the country, if you don’t do this, we are very likely to see more familiar names disappearing during 2019. Never before has it been more a case of ‘use it or lose it’

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

The best Christmas Markets in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the best afternoon teas in the Ribble Valley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists