Spanish street food business to offer home deliveries in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:24 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 12 April 2020
Nick Brewer
Churros and Chorizo is launching a home delivery service, so people can enjoy a taste of Spanish street food even in lockdown.
Owner Nick Brewer, 50, said he decided to offer a delivery service during the coronavirus lockdown to “keep his mind busy.”
Customers can choose from a range of street food, from burgers, to bravas, to cheesy chunky chips.
Deliveries will be made only to Norwich, within a three mile radius of Dussindale.
Mr Brewer said: “Our food is pretty unique giving our own Spanish twist to very popular food favourites. We marry the very best in imported Spanish food with local produce.”
The business originally started on Norwich market but went on to focus on event catering.
Mr Brewer added: “Our summer season this year was fully booked up until the end of September, but due to Covid-19 our trade until July has been wiped out.
“After loads of our regular customers asking about offering a delivery service we decided to give it a whirl.”
For the full menu and to place orders go to the Churros and Chorizo Facebook page.
